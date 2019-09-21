Guardians of the Galaxy Resurrects a Powerful Marvel Hero

The new Guardians of the Galaxy series has been a wild ride since it launched out of the events of Infinity Wars. There was the attempted resurrection of Thanos, the formation of the Dark Guardians, and more. In its most recent arc, writer Donny Cates and artist Cory Smith brought back the Universal Church of Truth. Under the new leadership of the Patriarch, Star-Lord’s father, the Universal Church of Truth has a new mission and new plan. That plan involves resurrecting a powerful Marvel hero and former Guardians of the Galaxy member. SPOILERS for Guardians of the Galaxy #9 follow.

The Universal Church of Truth was once powered by faith. Now, under the Patriarch, it channels the power of “life force.” Earth has the greatest concentration of life force in the galaxy. The Church hopes to harvest that life force, use it to fuel its engines, and return to the bleak future it came from to kill Death herself.

The Guardians of the Galaxy fell into the Church’s trap. All but Groot and Moondragon came under the Church’s control. Groot and Moondragon escaped and are seeking Rocket Raccoon’s help. Star-Lord’s attempts to reason with his father went nowhere.

The Church has an army’s worth of Adam Warlock-style cocoons incubating on its flagship. But this time it isn’t Adam Warlock inside. Star-Lord tries to make a break for it, but he’s stopped by the mind-controlled Cosmo. As the Patriarch’s men drag Star-Lord away, one of the cocoons begins to hatch. At that moment, the patriarch introduces “Our messiah…our savior…our destroyer!”

A new Drax the Destroyer emerges from the cocoon. Drax was last seen fighting in Soul World during Infinity Wars. He stayed behind as others escaped. It seems the Universal Church of Truth believes a fighter designed to kill Thanos is their surest weapon in a battle against Death.

Is Drax back for good? Does the Universe Church of Truth have an army of Destroyers at its disposal? Let us know what you think in the comments. Guardians of the Galaxy #9 is on sale now.

Guardians of the Galaxy #9

JUL191035

(W) Donny Cates (A) Cory Smith (CA) Patrick Zircher

• The Guardians have been torn asunder by the Universal Church of Truth!

• After revealing his secret, Rocket has come out of hiding to help rescue his former team…but will Groot be able to forgive him long enough to save their friends…

• …or is this the end of the Guardians?!

Rated T+

In Shops: Sep 18, 2019

SRP: $3.99