Guardians of the Galaxy Director Says It’s “Generally Fun” Working for Marvel

James Gunn has directed two films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He’ll be back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and is said to be assisting in developing future cosmic Marvel properties. On Sunday, Gunn answered some questions from fans via his Instagram stories. This includes one about what it’s like working for Marvel Studios, whether its fun or stressful. “Generally fun,” he says. “The pressure comes from myself.”

Gunn was, for a time, removed from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after some controversial tweets resurfaced. He has since been rehired, which was good news for the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. “I was so happy because it truly feels like we’re part of this little family on Guardians,” Karen Gillan said. “And to have your leader ripped away from you is a really weird feeling. I feel that it wouldn’t be the same type of Guardians movie without him. So much of it is his personality. The sense of humor, his taste in music, the characters — there’s so much of him in there, so that would have been quite a strange sensation to make it without him. We were just so happy when he came back. It feels like everything’s as it should be now.”

Other Guardians of the Galaxy stars had similar reactions to the news. “I’m proud of him. I’m happy that he’s coming back,” Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora, said of Gunn’s return. “I’m so proud of Disney, actually, that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important.”

Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, said, “I was so thrilled, so excited. I think it’s the right move, I really stand behind it. I’m really proud of Disney for hiring James back and ultimately thrilled for not only us but also for the fans. I think it’s going to wrap up the trilogy in the best way.”

Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, plays Kraglin in the movies. He said that they spoke after James heard the news.

“He called me and told me that it was likely to happen and I was definitely very happy,” Sean said. “But I was more shocked than happy. It was not on my radar that he was going to be rehired to make the movie, so when it happened, I was very happy but I mostly shocked and yeah, I was kinda like, all right, f**k yeah, let’s do it.”

