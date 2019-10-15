Marvel’s New Hawkeye Series Will Introduce a New Ronin

Marvel’s Hawkeye is back in action with a brand new solo series this January. Marvel Comics today announced Hawkeye: Freefall, a new series written by Matthew Rosenberg (Uncanny X-Men, The Punisher), with art by Otto Schmidt (Green Arrow). You can check out Kim Jacinto’s cover to the first issue below. The new series sees Hawkeye’s old persona, Ronin, come back to haunt him when a new, brutal, and ruthless Ronin begins cutting a path through New York City. Given his time in the Ronin costume, it doesn’t take long for suspicion to turn towards Clint Barton. But who is really operating under the Ronin mask?

That’s somehow not the biggest concern for Hawkeye right now. The series kicks off with a battle between Hawkeye and the Hood, one of the leaders of New York City’s supervillain community. When that altercation doesn’t go how Hawkeye plans, Clint begins a new mission that attracts the attention of one of the most dangerous villains in the Big Apple.

Hawkeye took on the Ronin persona after dying during the events of “Avengers Disassembled” and then returning from the dead during House of M. He took the name after the apparent death of the hero Echo, who previously wore that mantle, and operated under it while fighting alongside Luke Cage’s Secret Avengers following the events of Civil War. Later, he returned to his Hawkeye persona, but others have taken on the Ronin mantle, including Blade and Red Guardian.

Hawkeye has been a mainstay of the Avengers for years, though he had a falling out with the team in recent years after killing Bruce Banner. More recently, Hawkeye was mentoring a young team of West Coast Avengers, with his protege Kate Bishop leading the group.

Are you excited about Hawkeye: Freefall? Who do you think is the new Ronin? Let us hear your theories in the comments. Hawkeye: Freefall goes on sale in January. Here’s the official info from Marvel:

HAWKEYE: FREEFALL #1 written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Otto Schmidt and cover by Kim Jacinto

HAWKEYE RETURNS IN A BRAND NEW SERIES!

When a mysterious and ruthless new Ronin starts tearing a destructive path through the city, suspicion immediately falls on Hawkeye, but Clint has more to worry about than who’s wearing his old costume. After a clash with the Hood ends badly, Hawkeye gives himself a new mission that will place him in the crosshairs of one of New York’s most dangerous villains.

Hawkeye’s mission and Ronin’s secret plans will set them on a collision course that only one of them will walk away from.