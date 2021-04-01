Marvel Releases New Heroes Reborn Trailer

✖

Heroes Reborn is almost back and Marvel just released a brand-new trailer. The company is taking on bold new versions of characters and diving into the back catalogs for other inspirations. The Squadron Supreme are the protectors of an Earth that never saw the Avengers assemble. Now, Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness will try their hand at the 90s tale for an entirely new generation. Some of the highlights from this new universe include Wakanda being a myth, Captain America never being unfrozen and Tony Stark never built the signature Iron Man armor. So, there’s quite a bit of a shakeup going on over at Marvel for this event. In a recent exclusive conversation with Jason Aaron, the writer says that fans who are coming in expecting this to be like it was during the original event are going to be shocked.

"This story really has nothing whatsoever to do with the original Heroes Reborn event," Aaron told ComicBook.com. "The only similarity is that this is a look into another version of the Marvel Universe, one familiar in some ways, but profoundly and fundamentally changed in others. I'm quite confident in saying it's a world unlike any version of the Marvel U we've ever seen before.”

In an introductory press release, both Aaron and executive editor Tom Brevoort both shared their excitement for the road ahead.

"Maybe the wildest story I've ever put on paper. I got to cut loose on this and release my inner comic-reared child in a really profound way, and together with a cadre of immensely imaginative artists, we built a world that I'm pretty confident in saying is quite unlike any version of the Marvel Universe you've seen before,” Aaron explained. “It grew out of the pages of my Avengers run, but kept getting bigger and bigger as it went, and the more pieces I put in place for this Reborn world, the more gleeful and excited I became. This project really stoked the fires of my love for comics in all the right ways.”

“It’s only natural that after the Phoenix burns the world to ash, there should come a rebirth, and so Reborn is the next big step in the massive super-story that Jason and Ed have been crafting in Avengers,” Brevoort added. “Prepare to enter a very different yet hauntingly familiar Marvel Universe!”

