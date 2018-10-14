Marvel Makes Major Change to the Hulk After Massive Avengers Fight

This isn’t the first time that the Hulk has battled the Avengers, but the way this one ended was not how anyone expected.

SPOILERS for The Immortal Hulk #7 by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, Ruy Jose, and Paul Mounts follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Immortal Hulk has revealed that a malevolent, incorporeal entity with the face of Brian Banner, Bruce’s abusive father, is at work in the Marvel Universe. It first possessed Sasquatch and the, when Hulk absorbed the energy from Sasquatch to depower him, moved onto the Hulk.

In Immortal Hulk #7, the Avengers battle the Hulk. Thor notices the change.

“He…he is stronger than he was,” Thor tells Captain America. “Vastly so. He…he sees the naked souls of men…smells the lies in our hearts, hidden even from ourselves…You live in the mortal world, Steve Rogers…of science and law, of what you can perceive……but I live in a world of legend and symbol. The world of the gods. I am suggesting, Captain…that in its rage, its pain, in the shadow of its armageddon……your world may have produced something very close to a god. Or a devil, perhaps.”

It takes a weapon with the destructive power to rival a nuclear bomb for the Avengers to defeat this “Devil Hulk,” but Iron Man realizes that the Hulk can come back from even this. With no other options, the Avengers hand the Hulk’s body over to Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. who hands it over to the team he’s set up to deal with Hulk problems.

To keep Hulk from healing himself back to fighting form, they dismember him and put him into jars

This isn’t the first time that the Avengers and their allies have gone to extreme measures to deal with the Hulk. The most memorable is probably when members of the Illuminati – Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Black Bolt, and Mr. Fantastic – shot the Hulk into outer space, kicking off the events of Planet Hulk and ultimately leading to World War Hulk. More recently, Hawkeye used a special arrow provided to him by Bruce Banner to kill Banner before he could turn into the Hulk during the events of Civil War II.

What do you think of what has happened to the Hulk? Let us know in the comments!

The Immortal Hulk #7 is on sale now.

The Immortal Hulk #7

AUG180963

(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross

• They’re the reason he died. They’re the reason he came back. Now THE AVENGERS have to bring him in.

• But how far will even Earth’s Mightiest Heroes go to cage… the IMMORTAL HULK?

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 10, 2018

SRP: $3.99