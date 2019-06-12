Did Marvel Just Kill Hulk?

Considering his series is currently titled Immortal Hulk, you’d think that the Hulk was safe from dying anytime in the near future. Up until now, the series has supported that idea, showing the Hulk and his gamma-infused allies and enemies ot be unkillable. But then today’s issue of Immortal Hulk may have changed things. SPOILERS for Immortal Hulk #19 by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, and Paul Mounts follow.

Betty Ross’s life has been filled with turmoiled thanks to her relationship with Bruce Banner, the alter ego of the Hulk. Most recently, she reunited with Banner only to be shot in the head by a sniper aiming at the Hulk. Betty should have died, but she’d been a Hulk herself for a time, and Hulks don’t die easy. She re-emerged as a new, red version of her gamma-monster alter ego Harpy.

Around the same time, the Shadow Base team that’s been hunting the Hulk dug up the body of his old friend Rick Jones. They then fused DNA from Hulk’s archenemy, Abomination, into Jones’s body to create a terrifying new version of the monster. The new Abomination was sent to Reno to find and take down the Hulk.

In today’s issue, the Hulk goes toe-to-toe with the new Abomination. It turns out this version of the abomination is able to secrete a kind of powerful acid that can degenerate even the Hulk’s body. Not only that, but the Hulk seems unable to regenerate from the acid wounds. Abomination uses his acid to burn off all four of Hulk’s limbs and even melt his eyeballs.

Then the new Harpy shows up. And as the issue establishes, she is full of rage over how the Hulk has ruined her life. Being that it’s Betty, the Hulk expects Harpy to help him. He’s wrong. Harpy steps over the Hulk’s body. She carves open his chest, pulls out his heart and eats it. Take a look below.

Is this enough to kill the Hulk? Can he regenerate from this? Let us know what you think in the comments. Immortal Hulk #19 is on sale now.

