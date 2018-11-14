Marvel Announces Wolverine and Hulk Team-Up ‘Hulkverines’

This February, Marvel is bringing Wolverine and the Hulk together in a new miniseries titled Hulkverines.

The series apparently sees Hulk and Wolverine teaming up to battle Weapon H, a monster created by scientists experimenting with putting the powers of Wolverine and the Hulk into a single super soldier.

The three-issue series will be written by Greg Pak, who introduced Weapon H in the pages of Weapon X and has been writing the Weapon H ongoing series, and drawn by Weapon H artists Ario Anindito (for #1 and #3) and Guiu Villanova (for #2).

Wolverine is only just making his return to the Marvel Universe. The tale is currently being told in the pages of The Return of Wolverine. It is unclear what exactly his role in the Marvel Universe will be going forward, but Marvel Comics has teased some pretty cosmic upcoming events for Logan with the announcement of Wolverine: Infinity Watch.

In fact, Marvel has been teasing big things for Wolverine’s return since Logan first reappeared in the pages of Marvel Legacy #1.

“Yes, Logan is back from the dead,” then Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso told ComicBook.com. “After three years of a Logan-free Marvel Universe, Logan is back, claws popped and ready for action. How he came back, why he came back, and just how he came into possession of that Infinity Stone are part of a fascinating story that’s going to unveil soon, and in some unusual places.”

Wolverine’s return has been told on multiple tracks. On one hand, his involvement with cosmic shenanigans was implied by his coming into possession of the Space Stone in Marvel Legacy #1. Many fans assumed then that the Infinity Stones or some other cosmic force was responsible for Logan’s resurrection. Logan then appeared in several “post-credits” scenes in Marvel Comics in which he almost revealed himself to some of his allies in the Marvel Universe before eventually leaving the Space Stone in Black Widow’s hands heading into the events of Infinity Countdown and Infinity Wars.

The Hunt for Wolverine revealed that it was Persephone and her company Soteira who stole Wolverine from his grave in order to use him for nefarious purposes. The Return of Wolverine focuses on what happens to Wolverine next, though there are several signs that what is being shown in the series may not be exactly what it seems.

HULKVERINES #1 (OF 3)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by ARIO ANINDITO

Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 2/20/19