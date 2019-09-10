Marvel Reveals New Details About Mysterious Incoming Event

Marvel Comics will set the stage for the next major event to take place in the Marvel Universe in Incoming #1 this December. On an episode of Marvel’s Pull List, hosts Ryan Penagos and Tucker Markus revealed that the issue begins as a murder mystery and soon escalates into a story on a cosmic scale. The issue features the writing of Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Greg Pak, Eve L. Ewing, Matt Rosenberg, Ed Brisson, Saladin Ahmed, Tini Howard, Jonathan Hickman, Donny Cates, and Jason Aaron, with art by Humberto Ramos, Jim Cheung, and others, and a cover by Patrick Gleason, which you can see below.

The issue promises to set the stage for the Marvel Universe in 2020, and features the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Daredevil, Spider-Man, the Champions, the Agents of Atlas, Valkyrie, the Immortal Hulk, Jessica Jones, Venom, Ghost Rider, the Masked Raider, and other Marvel characters. It sounds like an issue that Marvel diehards won’t want to miss.

The official solicitation text teases that “one will unite them.” Who that “one” is remains a mystery that fans will have to speculate about for the next few months. Marvel has been promoting the issue with a series of mysterious teasers for the past month. The story of Incoming seems to follow-up on the plot threads Al Ewing laid down in Marvel Comics #1000.

Who do you think the “one” is? Let us know in the comments. Incoming #1 goes on sale in December. The issue’s cover and Marvel’s official solicitation text follow.

INCOMING #1

Written by AL EWING. DAN SLOTT, CHIP ZDARSKY, KELLY THOMPSON, GREG PAK, EVE L. EWING, MATT ROSENBERG, ED BRISSON, SALADIN AHMED, TINI HOWARD, JONATHAN HICKMAN, GREG PAK, DONNY CATES & JASON AARON

Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS, JIM CHEUNG AND MORE

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

ONE WILL UNITE THEM!

A mysterious murder brings together the heroes of the Marvel Universe in the search for a killer – but no one can imagine where the trail will lead, or how it will affect everything in 2020 and beyond! Who is the victim and who is the assailant?

The closing chapter to MARVEL’s 80th year, which will connect the dots of everything that happened in 2019 and propel the narrative into the year that is to come! Featuring the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Daredevil, Spider-Man, the Champions, the Agents of Atlas, Valkyrie, the Immortal Hulk, Jessica Jones, Venom, Ghost Rider, the Masked Raider and more!