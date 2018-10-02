Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet Lamp Really Sets the Mood

The latest way to own Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War is in the form of… a mood lamp? Indeed, you can pop in three AA batteries or plug the gauntlet into a free USB port and *SNAP* – ambiance without all of the genocide.

You can order the Marvel Thanos Infinity Gauntlet Mood Lamp right here for $39.99. The full list of specs are available below.

• Marvel Thanos Gauntlet Mood Lamp

• Officially-licensed Avengers: Infinity War merchandise

• A ThinkGeek / GameStop exclusive

• Infinity Gauntlet whose gems light up when turned on

• 6 white LEDs inside

• Perfect for fans of Marvel or super-villains

• Materials: Rotary-molded PVC

• Imported

• Batteries: 3 AA (not included)

• Alternately can be powered via USB with a 5V / 1A micro-USB cable (not included)

• Dimensions: 6 1/2″ wide x 10″ tall x 4 3/4″ deep

• Weight: just over a pound (no batteries)

On a related note, the coveted Avengers: Infinity War Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is currently in stock on Amazon for $99.95 with free shipping. Walmart also has them in stock online with free shipping. If the sell out there, your next best option is to pre-order one here. The next batch is slated to arrive in October.

Having the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet in stock and ready to ship is an extremely rare thing, so take advantage while you can. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

