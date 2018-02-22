Marvel’s Inhumans EP Confirms Agents Of SHIELD Tie-In

The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be a confusing place, and Inhumans will only make it more complicated. The hybrid project will debut this fall, mixing IMAX technology with small screen storytelling. The project’s dual nature has prompted many to wonder if Inhumans will tie into the MCU, and it seems like the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

San Diego Comic Con just took place over in California, and Marvel TV brought Inhumans out in full-force. The project’s panel saw executive producer Scott Buck open up about the Inhumans, and the former Iron Fist showrunner confirmed the series would tie into Agents of SHIELD.

During the panel, Buck was asked if the Inhumans could be considered alien invaders as their royal family comes to Earth in the series. Buck said, “Are they really aliens? They all originated on Earth centuries ago, before they went to the moon. You could simply say they are Earthlings who built a second home on the moon, and now they are returning.”

Not only did Buck stress the Inhumans were originally of Earth, but the producer also revealed Triton will go planet-side to investigate a Terrigen leak in the ocean. The detail is a clear nod to Agents of SHIELD‘s season two finale as the show bowed out with Terrigen entering humanity’s waterway.

However, fans shouldn’t expect the Inhumans and Numhumans from Agents of SHIELD to team up. Buck stressed the characters were “distant relatives,” and the new series will have enough to cover with Black Bolt’s gang; There shouldn’t be room for Daisy Johnson to show off her earthshaking powers.

It’s a shame though. Quake would have loved to rap Maximus upside the head. There’s something about the Inhuman that is just asking for it.

In Marvel’s Inhumans, after the Royal Family of Inhumans is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii where their surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them may prove to not only save them,but Earth itself.

The Inhumans, a race of superhumans with diverse and singularly unique powers, were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Since that time, they have grown in prominence and become some of the most popular and iconic characters in the Marvel Universe. Marvel’s The Inhumans will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of Black Bolt and the royal family.

Marvel’s Inhumans stars Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Ken Leung as Karnak, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Mike Moh as Triton, Sonya Balmores as Auran, and Ellen Woglom. The show is executive produced by Scott Buck (Dexter, Marvel’s Iron Fist) with Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Jim Chory (Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage). Buck is serving as showrunner. Roel Reine (Admiral, Black Sails) will direct the first two episodes, which will debut in IMAX theaters. Marvel’s Inhumans is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Studios.

The first two episodes of Marvel’s The Inhumans will premiere in IMAX theaters on Friday, Sept. 1. The full eight-episode series will air on ABC on Fridays as part of the network’s fall television lineup.

