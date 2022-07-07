Marvel Introducing First Gay Spider-Man

Marvel Comics has developed characters that have changed the landscape of popular culture, creating costumed heroes that have helped legions of viewers feel represented and seen. Many of those characters have come from the Spider-Man-related corner of the Marvel mythos, and it looks like that franchise is about to make history with a new LGBTQ+ Spider-Man. Marvel recently unveiled the details of Edge of Spider-Verse #5, the September issue of the upcoming larger crossover event The End of Spider-Verse. Edge of Spider-Verse has already made headlines for introducing new variations of Spider-Man — and in Issue #5, that will include Web-Weaver, who is being billed as the first gay Spider-Man.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Created by Steve Foxe and Kris Anka, Web-Weaver is billed as "a not-so-mild fashion designer at Van Dyne", who will "show us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer" once he gets powers. While details surrounding Spider-Slayer's civilian identity remain a mystery, Foxe took to Twitter to tease that the character will be a unique step in terms of LGBTQ+ representation.

"Something I realized immediately when conceiving Web-Weaver is that he can't--and shouldn't--represent ALL gay men," Foxe wrote. "No single character can. His fearlessly femme identity is central to who he is, but it's not the STORY...which you can experience for yourself in September!"

Anka also took to Twitter to share designs for Web-Weaver, which you can check out below.

Web-Weaver

my design for the brand new Spider, debuting in Edge of Spider-verse 5 pic.twitter.com/vl2qVUtGVq — krisanka (@kristaferanka) June 23, 2022

You can find the solicitation for Edge of Spider-Verse #5 below!

"Three brand new Spiders get their start here! WEB-WEAVER: A not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer. HUNTER-SPIDER: Imagine a world where Sergei Kravinoff got Spider-Powers. You are not ready for the most hardcore Spider yet! Both of these and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, the filmmakers behind the Spider-Verse movies, create a new Spider just in time for the END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!"

What do you think of the first details surrounding Web-Weaver? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Edge of Spider-Verse #5 will be released in September wherever comics are sold.