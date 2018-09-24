Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’: Alice Eve Wants Seductive Typhoid Mary Comics Costume

Iron Fist star Alice Eve hopes to see her Typhoid Mary adopt the same style of her scantily-clad Marvel Comics counterpart, the actress said on Conan.

"If your motivation is to seduce men and kill them, that is definitely a practical outfit," Eve said in response to a picture showing Typhoid Mary's scantily-clad comic book counterpart, who traditionally sports an outfit comprised of leather, fishnets, and bare skin.

"So I would like to take it definitely in that direction if she has a future, which I hope she does, and I loved playing her. I'd love to explore different sides of her and definitely explore her powers of seduction and how she uses them and manipulates situations to her advantage."

Asked if she has a say in the character's appearance, Eve said, "Only as much as it's a free country I can make my case, but it's not necessarily gonna be taken."

"But," she added, smiling, "let's make it right here and now."

The Star Trek: Into Darkness and Black Mirror star said Iron Fist casting director Laray Mayfield, who Eve only met "once or twice — once or twice," immediately zeroed in on the actress for the role.

"They said, 'We're gonna do this thing, we're gonna have Typhoid Mary come into the universe, and she's a psychotic killer of men with multiple personalities. And Lorraine was like, 'Alice Eve!'" Eve recalled, pounding her seat. "I was so flattered. My agent was like, 'They went straight to you.' And I read about it, and I was like, 'Why?' [Laughs]"

The sophomore season of Iron Fist brought in Eve as seemingly-sweet Mary Walker, a meek artist-slash-former special forces operative turned killer-for-hire who suffers from multiple personality disorder. She quickly proves a formidable threat for Danny Rand (Finn Jones), and her fate leaves the door open for future appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — possibly in the upcoming third season of Daredevil, seeing as the character first appeared in the horn-headed superhero's title and menaced the character for much of her history.

"Reading comics, I fell in love with her," Eve gushed to EW. "She's completely psychotic and brilliant."

Two seasons and all episodes of Iron Fist are now available for streaming on Netflix. Daredevil season three next reaches the streaming service late October.