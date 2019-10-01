Marvel Releases Iron Man 2020 Teaser

Marvel Comics has big plans for Iron Man 2020 in the character’s namesake year. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal a new teaser for whatever it is Marvel has planned. Marvel did not provide additional details, but the teaser, by artist Inhyuk Lee, shows Iron Man 2020 standing over the grave of his adoptive brother, Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. Tom DeFalco and Herb Trimpe created Arno Stark. The character first appeared in Machine Man 2020 #2 in 1984. As originally conceived, Arno was Tony Stark’s first cousin, once removed. In the future, Arno inherited Stark Industries and the Iron Man armor. Rather than use the armor for the good of the world the way Tony did, Arno used Iron Man as an agent of corporate espionage and as a mercenary.

During the Marvel NOW! era, Kieron Gillen and Dale Eaglesham created another version of Arno Stark who exists in the present day of the Earth-616 timeline. Tony Stark only discovered that Arno existed recently. In doing so, Tony learned that he had been adopted and that Arno was Howard and Maria Stark’s biological son. Arno’s birth involved genetic tampering by aliens and his destiny to pilot the Godkiller armor. Though ill, Arno piloted his own set of armor to fight alongside his adoptive brother in defense of Troy, a utopian city built by Tony. When Tony left Troy, he put Arno in charge of the city.

Arno returned to the fore in Tony Stark: Iron Man #5, an issue that focused almost entirely on Arno rather than the titular hero. Arno has since thrown in with Baintronics, a rival to Tony’s company, though he has mostly been busy pursuing his own secretive agenda.

Tony Stark: Iron Man will reach the conclusion of the “Ultron Agenda” storyline in December’s Tony Stark: Iron Man #19, written by Dan Slott and Christos Gage with art by Francesco Manna. The synopsis for the issue reads, “What if there is no Tony Stark? What if there is only the Iron Man? At the end of 2019, the boundaries between man and machine are blurred and broken… and the Marvel Universe will be a very different place in the year 2020. A new Iron Age is coming… and you do NOT want to miss this pivotal issue.” A hint at this to come? Fans will have to wait and see.

Are you excited about the upcoming Iron Man 2020 event? What do you think Arno has in store for Tony?