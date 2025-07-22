Marvel’s New Iron Man Series Trailer Reveals Guest Cast (Including John Stamos)

It’s time to armor up. In the first trailer for the new Iron Man animated series Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, the armored Iron Friends — Tony Stark/Iron Man (Mason Blomberg), Riri Williams/Ironheart (Kapri Ladd), and Amadeus Cho/Iron Hulk (Aidyn Ahn) — are youngsters suiting up for “Totally Awesome” adventures in the style of Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Disney Jr.’s Iron Man preschool series also features John Stamos, who voiced the armored Avenger on Spidey, in a new role as the iron lad’s father, Howard Stark.

The trailer shows the high-tech heroes, and their armored dog sidekick, taking flight in the series, teasing team-ups with the Vision, Sam Wilson’s winged Captain America, and the Black Panther. Disney Branded Television also revealed the guest stars joining previously announced cast members Tony Hale (Toy Story 4) as robot baddie Ultron, Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) as Swarm, and Talon Warburton (Megamind Rules!) as the Absorbing Man.

ESPN sportscaster and analyst Jessica Mendoza voices Dottie Doubleday, friendly owner of Dottie Doubleday’s Batting Cages; Jackée Harry (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) plays Granny Williams, Riri’s spunky grandmother and owner of a mobile pie truck; Stephen Tobolowsky (The Loud House) is Spencer Q. Sweets, the owner of the coolest candy shop in town; Lauren Tom (Teen Titans Go!) takes on the role of Helen Cho, Amadeus’ mother; and Gary Anthony Williams (Invincible) and Mo Collins (Parks and Rec) are Nuts and Bolts, respectively, two of Ultron’s hilarious henchbots.

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends “follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses — Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho — as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city,” per the logline. “In order to help them save the day, the Iron Friends each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them enhanced super-strength.”

HOWARD STARK (JOHN STAMOS) AND TONY STARk, AMADEUS CHO, AND RIRI WILLIAMS IN MARVEL’S IRON MAN AND HIS AWESOME FRIENDS

From Disney Branded Television, the series is executive produced by Sean Coyle (Puppy Dog Pals) and Harrison Wilcox (Spidey and His Amazing Friends) for Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons. Iron Man’s “Totally Awesome” theme song is written and performed by Grammy nominee and blink-182 bassist, vocalist and founding member Mark Hoppus.

Iron Man and his Awesome Friends premieres Monday, August 11, on Disney Jr. (8:30 a.m. ET/PT) and later that day on Disney Channel. The first 10 episodes will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets and Disney Jr. On Demand the next day, Tuesday, Aug. 12.