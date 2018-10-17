Conan Returns, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, and More From Marvel in January

Marvel Comics has revealed their solicitations for January 2019, and the publisher is kicking the new year off in a big way.

Conan returns to Marvel Comics after over a decade away with the release of Conan the Barbarian #1 and #2 from writer Jason Aaron and artist Mahmud Asrar, beginning a new era for Robert E. Howard’s classic fantasy hero.

A new team of Guardians of the Galaxy will assemble in the pages of Guardians of the Galaxy #1 from writer Donny Cates and artist Geoff Shaw. The new team has not been revealed, but possible members include Cosmic Ghost Rider, Gladiator, Moondragon, Beta Ray Bill, Darkhawk, Nova, Phyla-Vell, Star-Lord, Silver Surfer and Groot.

With a new origin story in place, Captian Marvel relaunches with new writer Kelly Thompson and artist Carmen Carnero set to tell new tales of Carol Danvers.

Black Widow also gets a new ongoing series from writers Jen and Sylvia Soska and artist Flaviano.

Conan the Barbarian #1

JASON AARON (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A)

BY CROM, THE GREATEST SWORD-AND-SORCERY

HERO RETURNS TO MARVEL!

From an age undreamed…hither came Conan the Cimmerian, black-haired, sullen-eyed, sword in hand, a thief, a reaver, a slayer, with gigantic melancholies and gigantic mirth, to tread the jeweled thrones of the Earth under his sandaled feet…

Robert E. Howard’s creation returns to comics, in an epic tale as only MARVEL could bring you! Conan’s travels have brought him to the far reaches of the unkown, from his birthplace in Cimmeria to the kingdom of Aquilonia and all in between. As his fighting prowess allows him to carve his way through life, so too does it attract the forces of death!

The all-new ages-spanning saga begins here, by writer Jason Aaron (THE MIGHTY THOR, STAR WARS) and artist Mahmud Asrar (UNCANNY X-MEN, ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS), as Conan’s destiny is forever changed!

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Conan the Barbarian #2

JASON AARON (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A) • Cover by ESAD RIBIC

BEYOND THE SAVAGE BORDER!

CONAN finds himself beyond the Black River, surrounded by the warlike PICTS! But the tribesmen may be the least of his worries if he cannot fight his way through the demonic beasts slithering around the forest! The epic return of the mighty Conan continues…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Guardians of the Galaxy #1

DONNY CATES (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

WHO WILL STAND

The universe is on fire. Hundreds of worlds are at war. Never has there been such hatred and division across the cosmos. And in spite of all this, Thanos of Titan is still dead…or is he? Now, more than ever, the cosmos need the Guardians of the Galaxy…but in the aftermath of the Infinity Wars, who is left to answer the call? Featuring every cosmic super hero in the known universe by the THANOS WINS creative team of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Captain Marvel #1

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Cover by Amanda Conner & Paul Mounts

ALL THE STARS ALIGN AS KELLY THOMPSON AND CARMEN CARNERO TAKE ON MARVEL’S PREMIER FEMALE SUPER HERO!

As Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers has spent months in space protecting Earth from alien threats big and small, but now it’s time for Earth’s mightiest hero to come home. New York City has never looked so good. But every re-entry comes with the unexpected, and Carol is about to hit a whole lot of unexpected. It’s a fresh start and an oversized, star-studded welcome home for a hero who’s been punching the glass ceiling since the 1970s — and just in time for the first female-led film from Marvel Studios! The next 50 years of Captain Marvel starts here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Black Widow #1

JEN & SYLVIA SOSKA (W) • FLAVIANO (A) • Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

…AND HELL FOLLOWED WITH HER.

Natasha Romanoff was trained to kill. For years now she’s tried to overcome that programming, to side with the angels…to be a hero. And where’d that get her? Killed. By one of the few true friends she allowed herself to have. Now she’s back from the dead, angry as hell and finding those better angels harder and harder to hear. Jen and Sylvia Soska — the Twisted Twins of horror — join rising artist Flaviano to weave a web of vice, violence and vengeance that will net Natasha the biggest bad men she’s ever faced…or put her back in the ground for good.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 & #2

TOM TAYLOR (W) • JUANN CABAL (A)

Spider-Man is the worst neighbor EVER! There are always crazy villains and property damage and drama and…and he CATCHES the villains. And he tries to fix the damage and he helps carry your groceries and actually that property damage keeps the rents down. You know what? Spider-Man is the best neighbor ever and this book will give you a closer look at Spider-Man’s (and Peter Parker’s) neighborhood than any book ever. Also, it wouldn’t be a Spider-Man adventure without a threat that could destroy not only Spider-Man, but all his neighbors. Superstar writer TOM TAYLOR (X-MEN RED, ALL-NEW WOLVERINE, Injustice) and rising art star JUANN CABAL (ALL-NEW WOLVERINE, X-23) give you the most local Spider-Man ever!

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)

Invaders #1

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • CARLOS MAGNO & BUTCH GUICE (A)

THE GREATEST GENERATION OF MARVEL HEROES IS BACK –

TO STOP ONE OF THEIR OWN!

In commemoration of Marvel’s 80th anniversary and springing from events in the pages of AVENGERS and THE BEST DEFENSE, the Marvel Universe’s first super-team is back! CAPTAIN AMERICA. THE HUMAN TORCH. THE WINTER SOLDIER. NAMOR. They fought in WORLD WAR II together as THE INVADERS. But now NAMOR is the enemy, a global threat more powerful than ever. His deadly plans are as deep and far-reaching as the ocean and REVELATIONS about his past could THREATEN the MARVEL UNIVERSE! It’s up to his old teammates to stop him, but what chance do they have against the man who knows their every move? “War Ghost” begins here!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Champions #1

JIM ZUB (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by Kim Jacinto

THE WORLD STILL NEEDS HEROES – AND THERE ARE HEROES ALL OVER THE WORLD!

The Champions have gone global! The team has seen explosive growth under Ms. Marvel’s leadership, with super-powered members ready to answer the call in a dozen different countries. They’re saving people and improving lives across the planet while they inspire the next generation… but something sinister lurks beneath the surface of their expanded mission. It’s a dark secret that could destroy the team and everything they stand for!

Jim Zub (AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER, UNCANNY AVENGERS) and Steven Cummings (Wayward, Legends of the Dark Knight) ignite a new era of CHAMPIONS, filled to the brim with action, adventure and drama in the Mighty Marvel Manner!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Fantastic Four #6

DAN SLOTT (W) • AARON KUDER (A)

HERALD OF DOOM!

• GALACTUS HAS RETURNED TO DEVOUR THE EARTH……and only one man can save us: DOCTOR DOOM!

• And where is that agitator, Reed Richards and his meddlesome family? What are they doing?

• They’re locked in battle against the brave new hero of the Latverian people, VICTORIOUS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Man Without Fear #1-#5 (of 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • DANILO BEYROUTH (A) • CoverS by KYLE HOTZ

Daredevil is gone, but Hell’s Kitchen is still a place of heroes and villains. Foggy Nelson (issue #1), the Defenders (issue #2), the many loves of Matt Murdock (issue #3), the Kingpin (issue #4) and a mysterious Guardian Devil (issue #5) will all learn what it means to live in a world without a Daredevil. And without a Daredevil to protect it, has hell come for his city? Who is The Man Without Fear?!

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)

Age of X-Man Alpha #1

ZAC THOMPSON & LONNIE NADLER (W) • Ramon Rosanas (A)

The age of X-Man dawns…

and the X-Men cannot stop it.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99