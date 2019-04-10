Marvel Announces Major New Stories for July

July is going to be a big month for Marvel Comics. This week, Marvel made a series of announcement involving new series and new storylines debuting after the conclusion of the War of the Realms event.

The Jonathan Hickman era of X-Men begins in two six-issue miniseries. House of X with artist Pepe Larraz reveals Professor X’s grand plans for mutants. Powers of X with artist RB Silva reveals the hidden past, present, and future of mutants in the Marvel universe.

Loki gets a new series in July from writer Dan Kibblesmith and artists Oscar Bazaldua. Apparently resurrected after dying in War of the Realms #1, Loki is burdened with new responsibility and Thor plans to make sure his brother follows through.

Also spinning out of War of the Realms is Punisher Kill Crew by Gerry Duggan and Juan Ferreya. The Punisher is on a new quest for revenge, but this time he’s taking on gods and monsters with a van full of orphans.

Donny Cates and Cory Smith begin a new story teasing the death of Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy #7. The Thing tries to enjoy his honeymoon but winds up fighting the Hulk in Fantastic Four #12 from writer Dan Slott and artist Sean Izaakse. Invisible Woman gets her own solo series with writer Mark Waid and artist Mattia De Iulis.

Keep reading for more details on these big new stories from Marvel in July.

House of X #1 (of 6)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by PEPE LARRAZ

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

FACE THE FUTURE

Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman (SECRET WARS, AVENGERS, FANTASTIC FOUR) takes the reins of the X-Men universe! Since the release of Uncanny X-Men #1, there have been four seminal moments in the history of the X-Men. Giant-Sized X-Men. X-Men. Age of Apocalypse. New X-Men. Four iconic series that introduced a new era for Marvel’s mutants and revolutionized the X-Men. In House of X, Charles Xavier reveals his master plan for mutantkind…one that will bring mutants out of the shadow of mankind and into the light once more.

Powers of X #1 (of 6)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by R.B. SILVA

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

FEAR THE FUTURE

Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman (INFINITY, NEW AVENGERS, FANTASTIC FOUR) continues his revolutionary new direction for the X-Men. Intertwining with HOUSE OF X, POWERS OF X reveals the secret past, present and future of mutantkind, changing the way you look at every X-Men story before and after. You do not want to miss the next seminal moment in the history of the X-Men!

Loki #1

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by OSCAR BAZALDUA

Cover by OZGUR YILDIRIM

EARTH’S MIGHTIEST HERO! ALL-NEW ONGOING SERIES!

After dying a grisly death in THE WAR OF THE REALMS, Loki learned a valuable lesson in warmongering: Don’t get caught. But now he has a whole new set of responsibilities — and his brother Thor is not about to let him walk away from them this time. Late Show and BLACK PANTHER VS. DEADPOOL writer Daniel Kibblesmith takes the god of mischief in a thrilling new direction!

Punisher Kill Krew #1 (of 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by TONY MOORE

ONE MAN. TEN REALMS. TOTAL WAR.

• During the War of the Realms, Frank Castle made a promise of vengeance, and Frank Castle keeps his promises.

• A van full of orphans is about to make that promise a lot more complicated.

• How does a man kill gods and monsters?

Guardians of the Galaxy #7

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by CORY SMITH

Colors by DAVID CURIEL

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

THE DEATH OF ROCKET BEGINS HERE IN “FAITHLESS” PART 1

In the aftermath of the FINAL GAUNTLET, the Guardians of the Galaxy are taking some well deserved R&R. But their vacation is about to be cut short when a familiar, but radically powerful enemy returns. And what does all of this have to do with the whereabouts of a certain raccoon?

Fantastic Four #12

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

Ben and Alicia are off on their dream honeymoon in a remote tropical paradise…until someone decides to crash it. Or should we say SMASH IT?! Get ready for the biggest HULK VS. THING FIGHT OF THE CENTURY! PLUS: The saga of the Future Foundation by Jeremy Whitley and Wil Robson!

Invisible Woman #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art by MATTIA DE IULIS

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Years ago, after becoming part of the Fantastic Four, everyone’s favorite Invisible Woman was taking on adventures of her own on an espionage mission for S.H.I.E.L.D. Now, it’s up to Sue to save her former partner from danger before it’s too late!