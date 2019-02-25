Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Credits Stan Lee at the Oscars

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige is definitely enjoying The 2019 Oscars, as this is the year that one of the biggest box office smashes under his Marvel Cinematic Universe belt, Black Panther, is also up for the highest award in cinema.

While walking the carpet at the Academy Awards, Feige made sure to acknowledge that this marvelous milestone by Marvel Studios is also happening in the shadow of more tragic one: the first Oscars to be held since the passing of Stan Lee.

The eTalk interviewer asked Feige if Black Panther‘s nomination for Best Picture was a signal that the industry has started to recognize something that the comic book fandom has always known: that these stories could be some of the highest forms of cinema the industry can produce. According to Feige, i

“I hope so, I think so. We’ve been talking a lot about Stan Lee, who unfortunately passed away. But Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, more than half a century ago created this character and started this – as all the great writers and artists at Marvel Comics did over the subsequent years- led to the torch to be passed to Ryan Coogler and allowing us to do this. That it’s being recognized, is an honor.”

If you can’t tell just how good Feige has gotten at hitting every nail on the head while leading Marvel Studios: he not only makes sure to thank both creators of Marvel Comics, but also every artist and writer who worked on the character along the way, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Seriously, if the man ever gets done with ruling the movie industry, he has a future in politics.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Homeon July 5th.

