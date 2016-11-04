Marvel to Kill Doctor Strange This Fall

✖

It's been nice knowin' you, Stephen; in a matter of months, the Sorcerer Supreme is going to meet his maker. Friday afternoon, Marvel Comics officially announced The Death of Doctor Strange, an upcoming comic series that looks to kill off the eponymous sorcerer. With the exception of a simple teaser logo set against an ominous scarlet background, nothing else was revealed by the House of Ideas other than a release date.

The Death of Doctor Strange will hit the shelves at your local comic store in September, but a creative team isn't currently known. The publisher followed the initial tweet announcement up with an e-mail blast to members of the press, revealing more information on the title will be known next week.

The final saga of #MarvelComics' Sorcerer Supreme begins this September. pic.twitter.com/9YBIStIfMv — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) June 4, 2021

As with virtually every comic story across time, Strange's death is all but guaranteed to not be permanent, so it will only be a matter of time before the character returns.

Meanwhile, while the comics version of the beloved mystic is busy getting slaughtered, a live-action version is gearing up for his second solo featured. Benedict Cumberbatch is returning to his fan-favorite role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, joining the likes of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), and others in the Sam Raimi feature.

"I didn’t know my part in Doctor Strange until right before we got back to filming during the pandemic," Olsen recently told Variety of her Doctor Strange 2 role. "We had two months left, and we’d filmed the majority of our show already. Really, I knew nothing until that moment when they pitched [Doctor Strange 2] to me verbally. So I tried, as much as I could, almost less so to have it affect WandaVision as have WandaVision affect it. I think that’s really been where the connection is. It’s almost like we’re trying to make sure that everything is honoring what we did [on the show]."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

