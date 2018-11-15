Marvel Planning on Killing More X-Men

Uncanny X-Men is going to encompass quite a bit of X-Men history, and according to writer Ed Brisson, that means killing quite a few in the process.

The good news is that he’s got Kelly Thompson and Matthew Rosenberg working alongside him trying to, you know, not let that happen. In a new interview with Marvel, the three writers were asked what the top line of Uncanny X-Men is about, and death quickly came up.

“Well, we are killing them all,” Brisson said, though Thompson countered “That’s such a lie.” For Rosenberg on the other hand, the story is all about Doop, though he later gave a more detailed answer.

“No. Uncanny X-Men is… We don’t want to spoil stuff. … I feel like we can say that a lot of the X-Men’s problems and the world’s problems have come from the X-Men,” Rosenberg said. “And they’ve come home to roost. The legacy of the X-Men has come back to them in a way they aren’t prepared for.”

As for the death toll, Thompson says that has been a bit overhyped in part thanks to Brisson’s answers on social media. That doesn’t mean none will die of course, but it won’t be everyone.

“[People have been] asking about [teasers and covers]: ‘Oh, this X-Men’s in the teaser so they’re going to have a big role.’ That teaser is amazing, first of all,” Thompson said. “David Marquez is the best. But, that teaser, to me… Part of the reason [that] as many characters as you can fit are on it is because this is an X-Men problem that they’re dealing with in this story. This is a mutant problem and so it touches all of them, even if they don’t have some big, juicy side role. Even if they’re just sort of showing up for the “final fight” or whatever it is. It affects all of them, what happens in this story. So it’s very big in that way. Ed’s making jokes about death, but I actually think the death count has been highly overhyped. People are going to be surprised.”

“Absolutely,” Brisson said. “I think that’s what people thought we were doing when we came in. We got a lot of people. As many who were saying, “Where is ‘so-and-so?’” there were as many people saying, “Please don’t kill ‘so-and so!’” Which Matt didn’t help by just every time responding, “Nope, dead.”

Rosenberg admits to also being part of the problem. “Yeah. If you ask me where an X-Men is in the book, I tell you they’re dead,” Rosenberg said. “That’s just a blanket rule.”

“I think the cool thing about this series is that we have your standard X-Men, but I think we’re also elevating some X-Men who don’t get as much spotlight,” Brisson said.

Uncanny X-Men #1 is written by Ed Brisson, Matthew Rosenberg, and Kelly Thompson with art by Mahmud A. Asrar, Mark Bagley, Mirko Colak, and a cover by Leinil Francis Yu. The official description can be found below:

“THE CHILDREN OF THE ATOM ARE BACK! New ongoing series kicking off with a 10-part weekly epic, the flagship X-Men series that started it all is back and better than ever! Starting with a mysterious and tragic disappearance, the X-Men are drawn into what might be…their final adventure?! X-Fan favorite writers Ed Brisson (EXTERMINATION), Matthew Rosenberg (PHOENIX RESURRECTION) and Kelly Thompson (MR. & MRS. X) and all-star artists Mahmud Asrar (X-MEN RED), R.B. Silva (X-MEN BLUE), Yildiray Cinar (WEAPON X) and Pere Pérez (ROGUE AND GAMBIT) join forces to bring you…X-MEN DISASSEMBLED?!”

Uncanny X-Men #1 is in stores now.