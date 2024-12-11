Marvel Kills Off Netflix Fan-Favorite Character in Shocking Moment

While fans wait for the release of Daredevil: Born Again and the return of Marvel’s street-level heroes on the small screen, the comics have given one of those former Netflix characters a major power boost. That increase in power comes courtesy of an Infinity Stone, which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe became familiar with thanks to the Infinity Saga. The Infinity Stones have found human hosts, who have gathered together to form the Infinity Watch. This Netflix fan-favorite is one of the recognizable faces on the team. However, Marvel has already taken a surprising approach to kill them in the debut issue. WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Infinity Watch #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Infinity Watch #1 comes from the creative team of Derek Landy, Ruairi Coleman, Scott Hanna, Brian Reber, Erick Arciniega, and VC’s Cory Petit. We find the Infinity Watch — Reality (Star), Soul (Multitude), Mind (Colleen Wing), Time (Overtime), Space (Quantum), Power (Apex), Death (Phil Coulson) — doing their best impression of the Avengers by working together at their new secret island base. Colleen Wing and Phil Coulson are the biggest names on the Infinity Watch roster. So of course, it only makes sense that Marvel would kill one of them first. Since Coulson is the Death Stone bearer, that leaves Colleen Wing as the sacrificial lamb.

The Infinity Watch get a priority alert at their base of operations, and when they arrive on the scene they encounter a trio of alien-looking beings of immense power. Our heroes try their best but can’t seem to hang with the invaders until they focus and channel their powers together. Even that isn’t enough to stop the bad guys, but when someone they brought with them puts a giant sword through one of them, the villains escape.

This mystery person is named Avery Zavala, who says that he’s also a stone bearer from another universe. Avery reveals the villains he’s been chasing are the Apeiron, and his sword that’s built using the Infinity Powers is the only thing that can hurt them. Avery is also the last surviving stone bearer from his universe. Another interesting fact about the Apeiron is that they consumed the stone bearers and the Infinity Stones inside them.

Avery asks for the Infinity Watch’s help in defeating the Apeiron and building his people a new universe. Before he left his world, Avery took the soul of every being in it with him. Once the Infinity Watch builds him a new home, he plans to transplant the souls into new bodies. The Infinity Watch may possess the powers of a god, but that doesn’t mean they want to start acting like one. They decline Avery’s request, leaving him no choice but to resort to Plan B: taking their Infinity Stones and overwriting his universe with theirs. He only needs the Mind Stone to take the heroes down, which is the stone that Colleen Wing is the host of. We also learn that Avery killed Colleen and took the Mind Stone before the conversation even began.

Of course, the prevailing question coming out of Infinity Watch #1 is whether or not Colleen Wing is truly dead. The answer is probably no since she’s too popular a character to have as one of the Infinity Stone hosts. She was the last character to bond with a stone, and it wouldn’t make much sense to then kill her. However, ending the debut issue with Colleen bleeding out on the ground is a surefire way to create buzz around the comic and drive up sales.

Jessica Henwick played Colleen Wing on Netflix’s Iron Fist and in The Defenders. While many of the Marvel Netflix heroes are returning to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again, it has yet to be confirmed whether Finn Jones or Henwick will also be coming back as Danny Rand and Colleen Wing, respectively. There was also a fan campaign to have Colleen Wing replace Danny Rand as Iron Fist, though that has quieted down over the years since the Iron Fist cancellation.

If you want to find out if Colleen Wing lives or dies, you’ll have to wait for Infinity Watch #2, on sale February 19, 2025.