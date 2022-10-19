Daredevil Actor Wants to See Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing Return as Iron Fist

Slowly but surely, Marvel Studios is bringing actors back for roles they played for productions under Marvel Television. In Avengers: Endgame, James D'Arcy made a cameo as Edwin Jarvis, a role he previously played in ABC's Agent Carter. Then came Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in the final few episodes of Hawkeye. That was quickly followed by the return of Charlie Cox, playing Daredevil in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. If Cox gets his way, he'd welcome back Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing back with open arms, in addition to many others from the now-defunct "DefendersVerse."

"Yeah, she's amazing. She's amazing. Look, I agree with you, wholeheartedly," the actor said in a recent interview with THR regarding the return of the Iron Fist star. "I could also say that about a number of people that I worked with not only on Daredevil, but also on the other shows we did there. So I don't know what they're thinking, but I will absolutely put in a good word. And you're 100 percent right about that. [Jessica] is awesome. And I did get a lovely text from her the other day saying that she read the news and was thrilled for me."

Is Jessica Henwick playing Iron Fist in Shang-Chi 2?

Funny enough, Henwick was previously offered the role of Xialing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, instead opting to join the cast of The Matrix 4 in hopes that she may be able to revive Wing at a later time. Many fans speculate she could return as the Iron Fist, given she was donning the powers when last seen in the Netflix series.

"If I did [Shang-Chi], I would effectively be putting Colleen to bed," Henwick previously explained when asked why she chose The Matrix over Shang-Chi. "It wasn't the main factor, but it definitely came up in conversation," Henwick added, "I love Colleen. She changed my life. Of course, if I was given the opportunity to revisit her, I would, but I just don't know how likely that is. Charlie [Cox] knew about that opportunity years ago. He already knew it was happening. I think I would have heard by now if there were any plans with Colleen."

Daredevil: Born Again is set for release Spring 2024 while seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Disney+.

What characters would you like to see pop up in a new Iron Fist show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!