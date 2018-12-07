This Marvel Legends Figure 2-Pack is About To Get a 50% Discount

The Marvel Legends A.I.M. Scientist and Shock Trooper 2-Pack is a shared exclusive action figure set that ordinarily retails for $39.99 at Entertainment Earth and $49.99 at GameStop. However you will be able to get it right here for only $19.99 as part of Entertainment Earth’s Doorbuster holiday deals starting today, December 7th, at precisely 11am PST (2pm EST).

That’s a pretty incredible deal for a Marvel Legends figure set – and one with a whopping 10 accessories at that. We’ve been given special permission to post the price of this deal early, so take advantage of any lead time that you have. Odds are this figure will sell out very quickly, so you’ll want to start refreshing right at launch time. Note that the product page will be listed as “not for sale at this time” until the deal is live.

The official description for the Marvel Legends A.I.M. Scientist and Shock Trooper 2-Pack reads:

“Take over the world! A.I.M., or Advanced Idea Mechanics, is a scientific organization bent on designing the technology that can take over the world. Combined with the brute force of the Shock Trooper, the A.I.M. scientists innovate international design in the pursuit of world domination. With Marvel Legends Series 6-inch-scale figures and vehicles, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of a comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With these 6-inch-scale A.I.M. Scientist and Shock Trooper figures, featuring a classic design, interchangeable accessories, and premium articulation, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the arcs from some of their favorite Marvel comics. Includes 2 6-inch action figures and 10 accessories.”

