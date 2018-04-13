The Toys ‘R’ Us Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 2-Pack Finds a New Home

Another exclusive that was earmarked for Toys ‘R’ Us before their untimely demise has found a new home! Entertainment Earth has picked up the Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack, which you can pick up right here for $39.99 while supplies last.

Given it’s status as one of the last Toys ‘R’ Us exclusives, this figure set will likely be extremely popular with collectors, so grab one for yourself while you can. The same goes for the other Toys ‘R’ Us exclusive that Entertainment Earth picked up recently:

The Marvel Legends Avengers: Infinity War Scarlet Witch and Vision 2-Pack is another former Toys ‘R’ Us exclusive from Hasbro that is available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth while supplies last. Shipping is currently slated for June.

On a related note Hasbro’s coveted Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is currently out of stock in most places, but you can still pre-order one here for the standard $99.99 with free shipping (expected to arrive in June). The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

