The Marvel Legends Exclusive Agent Anti-Venom Figure is Live

Hasbro has been launching new Marvel Legends figures on a weekly basis lately, and this week’s installment is a Fan Channel exclusive Agent Anti-Venom 6-inch figure that can be pre-ordered right here for $22.99 with shipping slated for November. It appears to be a repaint of a Walgreens exclusive Agent Venom figure that was released back in 2014. You can find that figure on eBay. The official description reads:

“This Marvel hero changed his costume in a flash! The Marvel Legends Agent Anti-Venom 6-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive gives this agent of the cosmos a new white armored look, allowing Flash Thompson to do something out-of-this world. Armed with hulking armor, this figure is ready to face down intergalactic threats – or perhaps create a few new ones!”

The Agent Anti-Venom figure is part of Hasbro’s 80 years of Marvel lineup along with Cowboy Logan, Big Time Spider-Man, and the 2-pack pictured above, which celebrates a very special moment in Marvel’s history — the first appearance of Wolverine in The Incredible Hulk #181 (1974). You can reserve one of those sets right here for $59.99 with shipping slated for August.

Last week’s Marvel Legends release was also pretty exciting – a wave of Uncanny X-Men Marvel Legends figures with some sweet ’90s style! The collection includes Wolverine, Silver Samurai, Cyclops, Dazzler, Storm, and Iceman. Naturally, the figures come packaged on throwback cards and include accessories like additional heads, hands, weapons, and effects pieces.

If you’re interested in picking up figures in this wave, you pre-order them individually right here with shipping slated for August. Collectors can also grab a Wave 1 case with all of the figures and free shipping right here.

