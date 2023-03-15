Marvel Legends Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum Squadron Supreme 2-Pack Is Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in January, Hasbro announced the Marvel Comics-inspired Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum Squadron Supreme 2-pack in the Marvel Legends lineup. The set includes 6-inch scale Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum figures with deco that comes straight from the comics,. The set will also include 7 accessories, including Doctor Spectrum's Power Prism gem and blast effects. If you had this one on your wish list, now is the time to get your pre-order in.

The Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme 2-pack is priced at $49.99, and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive link.

Who are the Squadron Supreme?

The Squadron Supreme have been part of the Marvel Universe since the '70s, created as an homage/pastiche of DC's Justice League of America. They've been both allies and foes of the Avengers, with a roster that has also varied over the years,. Staple characters include the invulnerable, super-strong Hyperion, the master strategist Nighthawk, the warrior goddess Power Princess, the super-fast Whizzer and the energy construct producing Doctor Spectrum.