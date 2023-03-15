Marvel Legends Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum Squadron Supreme 2-Pack Is Up For Pre-Order
Back in January, Hasbro announced the Marvel Comics-inspired Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum Squadron Supreme 2-pack in the Marvel Legends lineup. The set includes 6-inch scale Hyperion and Doctor Spectrum figures with deco that comes straight from the comics,. The set will also include 7 accessories, including Doctor Spectrum's Power Prism gem and blast effects. If you had this one on your wish list, now is the time to get your pre-order in.
The Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme 2-pack is priced at $49.99, and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive link.
Who are the Squadron Supreme?
The Squadron Supreme have been part of the Marvel Universe since the '70s, created as an homage/pastiche of DC's Justice League of America. They've been both allies and foes of the Avengers, with a roster that has also varied over the years,. Staple characters include the invulnerable, super-strong Hyperion, the master strategist Nighthawk, the warrior goddess Power Princess, the super-fast Whizzer and the energy construct producing Doctor Spectrum.0comments