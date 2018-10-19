The Marvel Legends Iron Man Electronic Helmet is Back

The Marvel Legends Iron Man Electronic Helmet was first introduced in 2016, but has been sold out for ages and currently fetches prices in the $200 to $300 range via third party sellers on sites like eBay. However, Hasbro is bringing it back, and you have an opportunity to get one in time for the holidays for the original price tag of $109.99. Reserve one here with free shipping in the US while you can. It is expected to arrive in November.

Features include glowing LED eyes, electronic sound effects, and a detachable face plate with a detailed interior mimics circuitry. It’s also designed to fit adult-sized heads. Basically, it’s the best Iron Man helmet that you can get without being one of those super talented cosplayers that turn up at cons wearing a suit that looks like it was made by Tony Stark himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, the Marvel Legends Gear Captain America Shield Prop Replica from Hasbro measures 24-inches in diameter (1:1 scale), and features a premium finish, adjustable faux leather straps, and metal buckles. The shield is made of hard plastic, not Vibranium (so you won’t be able to deflect bullets with it – NERF darts are okay), but it’s the top of the line option for cosplay and decoration.

Like the Iron Man electronic helmet, the Marvel Legends Captain America shield was first released in 2016 and has been sold out for quite some time. It is also getting a reissue and can pre-ordered right here for the original $99.99 price tag with free shipping slated for November. Again, the price of the shield from third party sellers is currently in the $200 to $300 range via sites like Amazon and eBay.

Finally, the coveted Avengers: Infinity War Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is currently in stock on Amazon for $99.50 with free shipping. Walmart also has them in stock online with free shipping. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.