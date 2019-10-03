Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Punisher War Machine Figure is Available Now

In the midst of their enormous slate of Star Wars releases for Triple Force Friday, Hasbro found tiime to release their Marvel Comics 80th anniversary Marvel Legends Punisher in War Machine figure – and it looks pretty spectacular. The figure is a Fan Channel exclusive that can be pre-ordered right here for $22.99 with shipping slated for October. If it sells out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay.

This 6-inch Marvel Legends figure is a variant of a previous War Machine release that was reworked for Frank Castle. It comes with numerous accessories like multiple hands, shoulder turrets, a baton, and more.

On a related note, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line of high-end prop replicas has produced some hot ticket roleplay toys, but this Gamerverse Punisher War Machine electronic helmet is especially awesome. It’s a 1:1 scale helmet that’s inspired by Frank Castle’s War Machine armor the Marvel Future Fight mobile game and it will fit most adults.

Features of the helmet include two glowing LED eyes and a magnetized faceplate that can be detached and connected to the top (attaching and detaching the faceplate triggers the light-up eyes and sound effects). It also has a pretty spectacular paint job and finish – including an interior that mimics circuitry.

Pre-orders for the helmet are live right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for October. Note that it appears to be a Fan Channel exclusive release that will only be available through a handful of specialized retailers, so a sell out is inevitable.

