Exclusive Marvel Legends Silver Surfer Figure is Back in Stock

The Walgreens exclusive Marvel Legends Silver Surfer figure from Hasbro launched online earlier this month and promptly sold out. If you missed it the first time around, the only place you can get it is at Walgreens for $19.99. UPDATE: It sold out again, but keep tabs on the link for a restock. The first sell out lasted around a week.

Keep in mind that the Silver Surfer figure is only available online, and it should arrive on your doorstep in 1-3 business days. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Add it to your collection while you can because another sell out is inevitable. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Comic-inspired design Premium articulation and detailing Character-inspired accessories Collect other Marvel Legends Series figures (each sold separately) A metallic-skinned humanoid from the planet Zenn-La, the Silver Surfer gets his name from his shimmering appearance and iconic hovering surfboard. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This 6-inch Silver Surfer figure is highly articulated and features a comic-inspired design, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Includes: figure and 5 accessories. Figure scale: 6 inches.”

On a related note, the coveted Avengers: Infinity War Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist just got a new batch of stock at Amazon. You can grab one for yourself right here for the standard $99.97 with free shipping while they last. When they sell out again on Amazon, your next best option is to pre-order one here. The next batch is slated to arrive in October.

Having the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet in stock and ready to ship is an extremely rare thing, so take advantage while you can. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.