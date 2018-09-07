New Marvel Legends Vintage Figures Include Vision, Black Panther, and Scarlet Spider

The Marvel Legends Vintage line from Hasbro continues with a second wave that features 6-inch retro style figures based on Black Panther, Scarlet Spider, Vision, Hawkeye, Wasp, and Ant-Man!

If you plan on getting the entire set of figures, pre-ordering the wave as a group will save you some money at $124.99 with free shipping. If you prefer, you can pre-order the figures individually right here for $21.99 each. Shipping is slated for October, but there’s a good chance that some of these will sell out of the initial run before then, so reserve them while you can. The official description and accessory list is available below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hasbro’s 6-inch Marvel Legends action figures get the Toy Biz treatment with these Marvel Legends Super Heroes Vintage 6-Inch Action Figures. Each one features tons of articulation, vibrant colors, and cool accessories and comes packaged on the classic silver cardback.”

• Black Panther: Alternate hands, 2 effects pieces

• Vision: Ultron head

• Scarlet Spider: Alternate hands, Maskless head

• Wasp: Mini Ant-Man accessory

• Ant-Man: Mini Wasp accessory

• Hawkeye: Bow and Quiver

If you missed the first wave of Marvel Legends Vintage figures, they were recently restocked and are available to order here for $124.99 with free shipping. That series includes Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Wolverine, and Punisher.

On a related note the Marvel Legends 6-inch Archangel figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that’s set to ship out in October. You can pre-order it here while supplies last. the official description is available below:

Forever racked with internal conflict and dark urges, Archangel nonetheless strives to be a hero, saving the world from grim forces of evil with the aid of his impressive metallic wings. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This 6-inch Archangel figure is highly articulated and features a comic-inspired design, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. 6-inch action figure has wings and 3 accessories.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.