Marvel Legends X-Men Nemesis BAF Wave Launches January 9th

Hasbro is kicking off 2025 with a huge drop in the Marvel Legends lineup. This Thursday, January 9th will see the launch of a new X-Men-themed Build-A-Figure wave that will include figures of Gambit (Age of Apocalypse), Nightcrawler (X-Force), Cyclops (X-Factor), Marrow, Husk (Generation X), Fabian Cortez (Acolytes), and Wolverine (X-Treme). Each figure will include a piece to build Apocalypse's son Nemesis / Genocide / Holocaust with the possible exception of Wolverine. Here's what you need to know.

Hasbro’s Dan Yun notes that there is a “high chance” that this Marvel Legends wave will only be available online on Amazon and via Fan Channel retailers like Entertainment Earth, so you’ll want to be ready and waiting to pre-order when the wave goes live on January 9th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Look for pre-orders to go live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon at that time. These links will be updated after the launch as needed, so stay tuned for more info. In the meantime, you can check out a gallery of the figures below.

The BAF Nemesis figure in this wave is undeniably badass, so it will be hard to resist picking up the six figures that you’ll need to build it. Fortunately, all of the figures are pretty great. The Gambit, Nightcrawler, Cyclops, and Wolverine figures will be popular for sure, but we’re especially excited to see Marrow and Husk in this collection. A list of accessories for each figure can be found below.

Age of Apocalypse Gambit : Includes a staff and alternate hands

: Includes a staff and alternate hands X-Force Nightcrawler : Includes interchangeable heads, hands and a sword

: Includes interchangeable heads, hands and a sword X-Factor Cyclops : Includes multiple headsculpts and an optic blast effect

: Includes multiple headsculpts and an optic blast effect Generation X Husk : Includes interchangeable heads and hands as well as a chunk of flash that you can use to make it appear as though she’s peeling her face off.

: Includes interchangeable heads and hands as well as a chunk of flash that you can use to make it appear as though she’s peeling her face off. Acolytes Fabian Cortez : Includes FX pieces and alternate hands

: Includes FX pieces and alternate hands Marrow : Includes bone swords and alternate hands

: Includes bone swords and alternate hands X-Treme X-Men Wolverine: Includes alternate hands

Again, pre-orders for the Marvel Legends BAF Nemesis wave are expected to go live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon on January 9th. It doesn’t sound like Hasbro’s 100% sure that this wave will be a Fan Channel exclusive, but you’ll want to reserve yours early online just in case. Keep in mind that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a case option.