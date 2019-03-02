Marvel Releases Magic Eye Images For ‘Captain Marvel’

Marvel Studios is finally bringing Captain Marvel to the big screen, and now they’ve released several new Magic Eye images for fans to try and figure out.

Captain Marvel has had plenty of new posters and promo art, but the newest release from the anticipated movie happens to be a throwback, which is fitting since the movie takes place in the 1990s. Marvel Studios just released five new Magic Eye images from the movie, which come in Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, Goose, and Talos editions.

There’es actually two Captain Marvel images as part of the bunch, and the trick to seeing the image is to get as close as you can to it, to the point of the image becoming blurry. You then slowly move the image away from you until you start to see the hidden image. Now, truth be told, I’ve never been that great at this trick, but thankfully Reddit user Jadeko shared what you should see.

First, though, we recommend trying to give it a shot before you look at the answers, and you can do so above.

Alright, think you got it figured out? Okay, so in the first Captain Marvel image, you should see Carol’s Mohawk, while the second image features Fury. The third image features a pair of sunglasses, while the fourth image features a Skrull. The final image features the Hala Star.

At this point, we really need to complete the 90s blitz by having some Captain Marvel slap bracelets, or perhaps some Starter jackets or some Captain Marvel POGs. Man, the 90s were dope.

As for Captain Marvel, the film is tracking quite well for its opening weekend. As of right now, the film is estimated to debut on its opening weekend with $100 to $120 million, which would put it only behind Black Panther for solo movie debuts.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

