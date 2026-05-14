New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Footage Repeats a TASM Costume Trick

New footage has from Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been revealed, including a new look for the wall crawler. The hotly anticipated sequel has already been teased in the first Brand New Day trailer, which finally arrived back in March after several months of speculation). Two months on, while there’s not a new trailer just yet, there is another exciting glimpse at what to expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony has revealed Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Practical Production, a behind-the-scenes video showing off how the stunts were filmed on location for what director Destin Daniel Cretton refers to as the movie’s opening action sequence. There’s plenty of web-slinging action and a focus on the practical stunts, but most notably, we also get a new cold weather Spider-Man costume of sorts, with Peter in the outfit but also covered up with a winter jacket and coat. Check out the video below, with the new look around the five second mark.

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This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Spider-Man being prepared for a winter chill, as it’s also something we saw with Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker for The Amazing Spider-Man 2. As well as the video, a new poster for the movie was also unveiled:

The world has forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them. #SpiderManBrandNewDay – in theatres July 31. pic.twitter.com/w1KjQGbMDR — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 14, 2026

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