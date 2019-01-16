Marvel Makes Major Change To The X-Men

Nate Grey has attempted to change the world in Uncanny X-Men, and his latest actions have changed the X-Men forever.

Spoilers incoming for Uncanny X-Men #10, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

The X-Men attempt to break Grey’s control over Story, Magneto, and the other mutants under his control, including Legion. They eventually manage to break Storm from his control, and with her help, they also break his hold over Magneto, Blob, and Omega Red thanks to the combined efforts of their telepaths.

During that struggle though Jean Grey ends up inside Nate’s mind, where tries to reason with him and convince him to change course. She even has him feel all the pain he’s caused so far with his changes, but ultimately he just believes that reveals the need for this intervention all the more. Nate reveals to his mother that he’s dying, and he just wanted to do something good with his power (increased by the Life Seed) before he died.

Jean asks him to just let it go, but he won’t, and despite the pain, it might cause some thinks his way is the best way. “But to bring peace, sometimes there must first be suffering,” Grey says. “Why don’t you understand that? Everything I tried to do, the world fought back…you fought back.”

“Mother you don’t understand. I see so clearly what I have to do,” Grey said. “I can’t save the world. Not when you people will always stand in my way…I can’t make this into a world where the X-Men belong. Goodbye X-Men.”

With that, he unleashes an enormous blast of power that seems to obliterate everyone standing around him. When the smoke clears, he is the only one left standing, and he quickly falls and lays down on the ground, as everyone else has completely vanished.

In the next few pages, it is revealed that the X-Men are just gone, and have been declared dead, almost as if they never existed at all. It’s also revealed that now people are taking anti-mutant vaccines to prevent having mutant children, and the world will never be the same.

Uncanny X-Men #10 is written by Ed Brisson, Matt Rosenberg, and Kelly Thompson, and is drawn by Pere Perez with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli.

“The dawn of the AGE OF X-MAN???”

Uncanny X-Men #10 is in comic stores now.

