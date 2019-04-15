The Marvel Manga Realization Outlaw Wolverine Figure is Something Else

Tamashii Nations’ Realization line puts a samurai spin on popular characters from the Marvel and Star Wars universes, and the latest installment is this Manga Realization “Outlaw” Wolverine figure. It just might be the most over-the-top figure in the Realization lineup – and that’s saying something. One you’ve contemplated the nipple situation, you’ll never look at Wolverine the same way again.

Tamashii Nations Marvel Manga Realization Muhomono Wolverine is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $89.99 with free shipping slated for October 25th. It’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically score any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the relase date. if it sells out, you can also pre-order the figure at Entertainment Earth for the same price with free shipping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the official description:

“A Wolverine like you’ve never seen before! Designed by the legendary Takayuki Takeya and sculpted by Jun’ichi Taniguchi, comes the Marvel Muhomono Wolverine Meisho Movie Realization Action Figure! Flexible materials allow for dynamic posing and displays. The set includes the figure, a pair of optional hands, and four types of optional claws. Measures roughly 7-inches tall.”

On a related note, Entertainment Earth’s annual buy one, get one 50% off sale on Funko Pops is on, and nearly 4000 figures are up for grabs – including popular pre-orders and exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers until April 23rd (or while supplies last).

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.