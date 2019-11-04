Marvel Releases Trailer for New Marvels Series Starring Method Man and Ethan Peck

Stitcher and Marvel New Media today released the trailer for Marvels, a new Marvel fictional podcast series. Stitcher and Marvel also announced that the 10-episode series will release weekly beginning November 20th exclusively on Stitcher Premium. It will be released on other podcast platforms in 2020. The series is part of the 25th anniversary of Kurt Busiek’s and Alex Ross’ award-winning four-part comic book series Marvels, first published in 1994. Based on Marvels, the podcast “revisits the world of photojournalist Phil Sheldon as he navigates through the chaos caused by the Galactus invasion of New York City. As with the original comic book inspiration, this story explores what it means to be human in a universe inhabited by super heroes.”

The cast of Marvels includes Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Wu-Tang Clan, HBO’s The Deuce) as Ben Urich, AnnaSophia Robb (Hulu’s The Act) as Marcia Hardesty, Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery, In Time, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) as Mr. Fantastic, and Seth Barrish (Showtime’s Billions) as Phil Sheldon.

According to the press release, “Marvels takes place in the aftermath of the Fantastic Four’s battle with Galactus, high above New York City, for the fate of the world. One intrepid photographer, an ambitious college student, and a cynical journalist embark on an investigation to confirm or debunk one of the most super-powered conspiracy theories of all time.”

Supporting cast members include Louisa Krause as Sue Storm, Jake Hart as Ben Grimm, Ehad Berisha as Johnny Storm, Teo Rapp-Olsson as Peter Parker, and Gabriela Ortega as Charlie Martinez.

Marvels is written by Lauren Shippen (The Bright Sessions, The AM Archives) and directed by Paul Bae (The Black Tapes, The Big Loop). Mischa Stanton (The Bright Sessions, LeVar Burton Reads, The AM Archives) will oversee sound design. The series is produced by Harry Go and Jennifer Manel of Marvel and T. Square of Stitcher.

The release of Marvels follows two seasons of the Marvel’s Wolverine podcast, co-produced by Marvel and Stitcher. “Building off our award-winning momentum of Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night and its sequel Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail, the New Media team is thrilled to continue to push the envelope of Super Hero storytelling via the scripted podcast medium,” Shane Rahmani, SVP and GM, Marvel New Media said when Marvels was announced. “We are passionate about the space and feel we’ve brought the right cast, story, and intrigue in this latest installment.”

Are you excited about Marvels? Let us know in the comments. Marvels debuts on Stitcher Premium on November 20th.