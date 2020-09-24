Marvel Characters Due For MCU Debuts

The MCU has pulled just about every popular character from comics into films but there are still plenty of names we want to see on the big screen, especially for their own movie. As the drought of Marvel content continues through 2020, having almost been saved by a WandaVision trailer only for more delays to plague the movies earlier this week, we are left wondering and hoping for exciting stuff in the future, so why not take a look at characters we really want to see get their own stories told in the MCU? Fortunately, characters like Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Blade, and Adam Warlock are all confirmed to be making their debuts either through moments in the canon or announcements from Kevin Feige, so we’re going elsewhere with this list. Honorable mentions: Sentry and Red Hulk. Now let's jump in with the top five.

1. Nova (Photo: Marvel Entertainment / @ch_graphics2019) First of all, Nova. Be it Sam Alexander or Richard Rider, Nova needs to make a debut and all of you know I've been championing this one for years now. Back in 2018, Kevin Feige told me the character has "immediate potential" for an MCU debut but he was cut out of both the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and the opening sequence from Avengers: Infinity War. He could be an ally in the Captain Marvel sequel if we see Richard Rider becoming a cosmic hero or he could be a super-powered cosmo-traveling Spider-Man-like teenager from New Mexico if they go the Sam Alexander route. My opinion? Why not both?

2. Moondragon (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Next up, let's get Moondragon on the screen. Moondragon might not need her own movie but Kamaria, earthly named Heather Douglas, is an awesome character who could also create some emotional potential should the multiverse have her cross paths with her father, Drax the Destroyer. According to MCU lore, Moondragon is dead, but you never know with comic properties. This telepathic, telekinetic bad-ass has had the ability to literally turn into a dragon to travel at the speed of light and survive in space without air, so imagine that on the big screen.

3. Fantastic Four / Dr. Doom (Photo: Marvel) Of course, the Fantastic Four and Dr. Doom need to show up. It's only a matter of time until we see the Fantastic Four in the MCU but that matter of time is enough to make us wish it would happen now. Marvel's first family has been used in a pair of films previously, each less successful than its predecessor. So, we pretty much need to fast track castin John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Reed Richards and Sue Storm and bring the MCU out to the Negative Zone, introduce Dr. Doom as an epic big bad, make the Thing look great in live action, and have a Johnny Storm that energizes the franchise when he flames on. I don't ask for much.

4. Namor (Photo: Marvel) Namor could be the next Loki-type character. Namor is another character which feels like it's only a matter of time until we see him on the big screen. We've had teases of the character in movies like Avengers: Endgame when there was famously a little line about an earthquake under the atlantic ocean. The King of Marvel's Atlantis, the Avenging son himself, will make for an interesting villain / ally story as he becomes acquainted to the heroes of Earth -- so hopefully we see it sooner than later!