Marvel’s Moon Knight is getting review-bombed on IMDB. Now, this isn’t your typical fandom squabble but instead a reaction to a quick moment in Episode 1. People noticed that Ethan Hawke’s character mentioned the Armenian genocide during a list of bad events from the past that Ammit would have prevented. That led to people ranking it lowly on IMDB. Usually, this practice is tied to people just not enjoying the show or carrying the banner for a competitor but that’s not the case here. Multiple people on Twitter have noted the action and there’s been no response by Marvel about this yet. Still, fans are very confused to log onto the database and see Moon Knight inundated with so many low scores.

Producer Grant Curtis spoke to Collider about Moon Knight and where the character could go next. After that first entry that felt completely different from anything else in the MCU, the sky is truly the limit.

“What I will say is this: because we delve into so many interesting tones in the tapestry we eventually weave together with this show, the action-adventure globetrotting, the bump in the night horror aspects of it, the mental health character study, the humor, I do think wherever [Marvel President] Kevin [Feige] wants this character to go in the future, I don’t think there’s any corner in the MCU that that Moon Knight cannot inhabit naturally,” Curtis explained. “And that is a testament not only to the character on the page, but the character that Oscar Isaac brings to the screen. I would take this amazing cast with me. And if it can’t be this cast in the future: People, and artists-men, and crafts-women, who are at the top of their game, just like Oscar [Isaac], Ethan [Hawke] and May [Calamawy] are. That makes my job so much easier when these actors.”

Did you enjoy episode 1 of Moon Knight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

