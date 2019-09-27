Every Marvel Hero Coming to Screens by 2022

When Tony Stark met Nick Fury and heard that he was part of a “much larger universe,” no one could have imagined just how big that universe would become for moviegoers and characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the Infinity Saga’s conclusion culminating a story told through 23 movies, the sprawling universe continues to expand both with new titles and with new characters being introduced on the big and small screens.

Heading into Phase 4, a mix of movies and TV shows coming to the Disney+ streaming service will bring dozens of Marvel characters to life on the big screen. Some of these characters will be appearing in live-action for the first time and others will be returning.

Let’s take a look at every Marvel hero confirmed to be heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe between now and 2022.

Moon Knight

Marc Spector will be introduced in a Disney+ series under the title of Moon Knight. A release date or production start window for the series has not yet been revealed. It’s possible Moon Knight appears prior to the series, given the interconnected nature of the franchise.

We already have a good idea for who should play the part — and the actor is on board with it.

Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan will also be seen in a Disney+ series under the title of Ms. Marvel. The series is scheduled for release in 2022.

If Kamala’s introduction is anything like her first appearance in comics, she might be hidden in the background of a frame from another movie or Disney+ series before being truly introduced.

The series is currently looking for its Kamala Khan actress and should begin production in 2020.

Thor

Thor is the first of the Avengers characters to get a fourth movie, with Thor: Love and Thunder slated for release in November of 2021. Chris Hemsworth will be back in the part for the first time since Avengers: Endgame. Whether or not he will be bringing the Guardians of the Galaxy is unknown.

Taika Waititi returns from Thor: Ragnarok to direct the fourth installment.

Korg and Miek should probably be there, too.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange debuted in 2017 before returning for Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Having developed his skill set as the Sorcerer Surpreme substantially, Stephen Strange will be back in 2021’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson returns, promising the first “scary” movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Widow

Black Widow sacrificed herself in an effort to help the Avengers defeat Thanos in Endgame. This does not mean her story is done being told.

Scarlett Johansson will return in Black Widow, set for release in May of 2020, the first title for Marvel’s Phase 4. It will take place after Captain America: Civil War at a time where Black Widow had very few friends left, if any.

Yelena Bolova

Natasha won’t be the only super spy in her Black Widow movie, she might have some help or a new foe, of sorts. Joining Johansson will be Florence Pugh, introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as another Black Widow spy, Yelena Bolova.

They will likely find themselves teaming up to take on the villain of the film: Taskmaster.

Red Guardian

Along with the other heroes in the Black Widow movie will be a lesser known Marvel character. Essentially Russia’s attempt at Red Guardians within the MCU’s narrative, David Harbour will appear as Red Guardian.

“That’s the great thing about him is not a lot of people know about him,” Harbour told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. “I think that’s one of the really fun things about this character is there’s an openness to our interpretation. I mean, the one thing that we do know is that he is the counterpart to Captain America on the Russian Soviet side, but in that way, we have a lot of play with who he is. And we are playing with him.”

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch will appear more than once by 2022. Not only will Elizabeth Olsen reprise her role for WandaVision but the story which unfolds for Wanda on the Disney+ series will lead her straight into an appearance alongside Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Olsen debuted as Scarlet With in Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘s post-credits scene.

Jane Foster

Not only will Natalie Portman be reprising her role as Jane Foster after a brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame but she will be taking on the power of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. Director Taika Waititi confirmed Jane will become Thor at San Diego Comic-Con, following a comic book story written by Jason Aaron.

Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner is returning as Hawkeye in late 2022 for a Disney+ series under his hero’s name. Clint Barton might continue to flirt with retirement, though. He will be training a younger character to take on his role and it’s unsure which “Hawkeye” will be the true focus of the series.

Renner teased at San Diego Comic-Con that Kate Bishop might end up being a “better’ Hawkeye than his own.

Kate Bishop

Being trained to take on the mantle in Hawkeye is Kate Bishop, a popular character from Marvel comics. Casting has not yet been finalized but Hailee Steinfeld is reportedly in talks for the role.

A release date for the Hawkeye series has not yet been revealed but it is expected for Disney+ in late 2021.

She Hulk

Jennifer Walters is getting her own Disney+ series as She Hulk is on the slate for 2022. No casting or other details have been revealed yet. It is unknown whether or not Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will appear in the series (or anywhere else before 2022).

Falcon

Anthony Mackie’s Falcon has all but become Captain America. The actor says he won’t be referred to as Captain America, although he will be donning the star-spangled shield in 2020’s upcoming Falcon and Winter Soldier Disney+ series.

Winter Soldier

Of course, Falcon and Winter Soldier wouldn’t be complete without Bucky Barnes. Sebastian Stan will be reprising his role on the Disney+ series.

Together, Bucky and Sam Wilson will be taking on Captain America: Civil War villain Baron Zemo.

Loki

Whether you consider Loki a hero or a villain, he will be appearing in his self-titled Disney+ series slated for 2021. Tom Hiddleston will be reprising the role.

Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War but the series will follow the version of the character which fled with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame‘s 2012.

Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will tie back to the Iron Man trilogy, introducing the real version of the Marvel Comics villain known as the Mandarin. In the role of the titular Shang-Chi for a cinematic debut will be Simu Liu.

Eternals

The Eternals movie is going to arrive with a star-studded cast, introducing a brand new ensemble of characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among those characters: Thena, Ikaris, Ajak, Sersi, Kingo, Druig, Phastos, Gilgamesh, Makkari, Sprite, Tanner, and Black Knight. Respectively, the cast includes: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Dong-Seok Ma, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Tyler Simmonds, and Kit Harington.

US Agent

Coming in Falcon and Winter Soldier will be a supporting character portrayed by Wyatt Russell. Russell will be playing John Walker, also known to Marvel Comics fans as US Agent.

Vision

Although Vision was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, some version of the character will be portrayed again by Paul Bettany. The character will return on the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision.

Black Panther

It is unclear whether or not the Black Panther sequel is a part of Marvel’s Phase 4 or Phase 5 as it is the only known movie title for 2022. Regardless, Chadwick Boseman will be back as T’Challa in May of 2022.

Monica Rambeau

Monica Rambeau was introduced in Captain Marvel. With that movie having been set in 1995, a grown up version of the popular Marvel character will be making her way to WandaVision with Teyonah Parris in the part.

Iron Man

Like several characters on this list, Tony Stark is dead after Avengers: Endgame. That doesn’t mean he won’t be showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Iron Man’s Mandarin villain might end up tying him to Shang-Chi, Tony Stark will be appearing briefly at the top of the upcoming Black Widow movie.

Spider-Man

Last but not least, Spider-Man has found his way back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a couple more appearance. The first appearance will follow up Spider-Man: Far From Home in a third installment to the Spider-Man MCU trilogy set for release on July 16, 2021.

The Rest?

Other characters we might see by the time 2022 comes to a close include the Guardians of the Galaxy (who might show up in Thor: Love and Thunder), Nova (who has been promised “immediate potential” for the MCU by Kevin Feige), Captain Marvel (who should be getting a sequel), Namor (who is rumored to be the villain of Black Panther 2) and the Fantastic Four (who could arrive as soon as February of 2022).

