Marvel’s Kevin Feige Reveals When Phase 4 Movies Will Be Announced

Marvel fans are very excited for the upcoming slate of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Three initiative. Spider-Man: Homecoming is currently earning rave reviews; the trailer for Black Panther is generating massive hype; and Avengers: Infinity War is one of the most anticipated blockbuster movies of 2018. With so much excitement surrounding Phase 3 of the MCU, it’s hard to imagine the massive changes that are coming with Phase 4.

However, if Marvel fans are expecting another big announcement event coming this summer during Comic-Con or D23 – or some entire event dedicate to teasing the next slew of MCU films – they should think again. It seems we have a ways to go before Marvel Studios reveals what’s coming next.

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis was at the press junket for Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he got to ask Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige if there are plans for a big Phase Four announcement event, and when it might take place. According to Feige, “At some point we will. Other than the next Spider Man film, it’s about concluding a 22 movie saga in May of 2019.“

Speaking to iO9 at the same event, Feige elborated, saying that the announcement of Phase Four will likely happen after Avengers 4 (aka Infinity War – Part II) hits theaters:

“I hope [the news comes] after that. I think there will be certain elements that start to come about, not the least of which is the already announced release date of the next Spider-Man film. But other than that we’re going to keep it very close to the vest because this is really about focusing on the unprecedented conclusion to a 22-movie overarching narrative.”

It’s not surprising that Marvel Studios would keep this Phase Four rollout under thick veils of secrecy, as there are expected to be major shakeups and changes to the character/casting roster of the MCU. Any announcement of the new franchises and characters we could see in Phase Four would only tip the hat about what is going to happen in the two Avengers: Infinity War movies. So if, say, Bucky Barnes will take over as the new Captain America, that’s not something you can announce until fans actually see Chris Evans’ Captain America die (or rapidly age) onscreen. That’s just a speculative example, but you get the idea.

Behind the scenes, Marvel Studios probably has a lot of old/new contract matters to settle, before the plans for Phase Four can even lock in place. In the meantime, this is a great chance for Marvel fans to once again get used to what is happening in the franchise, instead of instantly jumping into speculation of what is going to happen. next.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on May 4, 2018.