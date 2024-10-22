Marvel Studios Sets Release Dates for Three 2028 Movies: MCU Schedule Updated

Disney has reshuffled its movie release calendar, removing Blade from its 2025 slate and dating three untitled Marvel Studios movies for 2028. The Mahersala Ali-fronted Blade reboot, previously slated for Nov. 7, 2025, is now undated as Disney has moved its Prey followup — 20th Century Studios’ Predator: Badlands — onto that date. Added to the calendar are three Marvel movies dated for Feb. 18, 2028, May 5, 2028, and Nov. 10, 2028.



Blade could move onto one of the 2026 dates staked out by Marvel Studios: Feb. 13, 2026, or Nov. 6, 2026.



The current Marvel Studios slate includes the Phase 5 titles Captain America: Brave New World (Feb. 14, 2025) and Thunderbolts* (May 2, 2025), and Phase 6 installments The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25, 2025) and the Russo Brothers-directed Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027), starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.



Announced Marvel movies without a release date include Armor Wars, Shang-Chi 2, and the X-Men reboot. In August, Disney removed a Marvel title that had been scheduled for July 24, 2026, and set an untitled Marvel movie for July 23, 2027, and another for Nov. 5, 2027. Spider-Man 4 — which is co-produced by Disney’s Marvel Studios but released by Sony Pictures, and thus doesn’t appear on Marvel’s calendar — is speculated to release between the next two Avengers films in July 2026.





Marvel Studios MCU Schedule: Phase 5



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Movie, February 17, 2023)

Secret Invasion (Series, June 2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Movie, May 5, 2023)

Loki season 2 (Series, October 2023)

The Marvels (Movie, Nov. 10, 2023)

What If…? season 2 (Series, December 2023)

Deadpool & Wolverine (Movie, July 26, 2024)

Echo (Series, January 2024)

Agatha All Along (Series, September 2024)

Captain America: Brave New World (Movie, Feb. 14, 2025)

Thunderbolts* (Movie, May 2, 2025)

Daredevil: Born Again (Series, March 5, 2025)

Ironheart (Series, TBA 2025)

Marvel Studios MCU Schedule: Phase 6



The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Movie, July 25, 2025)

Untitled Marvel Studios Film (Feb. 13, 2026)

Avengers: Doomsday (Movie, May 1, 2026)

Untitled Marvel Studios Film (Nov. 6, 2026)

Avengers: Secret Wars (Movie, May 7, 2027)

Untitled Marvel Studios Film (July 23, 2027)

Untitled Marvel Studios Film (Nov. 5, 2027)

Blade (Movie, TBA)

Spider-Man 4 (Movie, TBA)

Shang-Chi Sequel (Movie, TBA)

Armor Wars (Movie, TBA)