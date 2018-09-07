Marvel Stars Send Messages to Young Super Fan Battling Cancer

Marvel movie stars continue to prove themselves real-life heroes, with the way that they are willing to step up and make dreams come true for young fans in serious need.
The latest example is the case of a young Australian Marvel fan named Josh, who was diagnosed with a terminal case of cancer and was given months to live. Josh’s family started a campaign to get some big Marvel movie stars to lend their encouragement and support to Josh – and like the heroes they are, many of the actors stepped up to answer the call!
Check out how one of Josh’s biggest wishes was made into a reality.
The Call
Here’s the original call-to-arms that Josh’s family put out:
PLEASE SHARE THE HELL OUT OF THIS!— KrissieCosplay (@KrissieCosplay) August 12, 2018
He only has a couple of months to live, we need to make his wish come true before it’s too late ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/R3wPqahE8r
Call Boost
Once the message went out, social media personalities with some influence tried to make sure the request got in front of the right people:
Please look @VancityReynolds— Adam Brooks (@EssexPR) August 13, 2018
Hoping my tick shows up in your notifications
Make this kids last few memories x https://t.co/TuZSRiF5aS
With enough boost, the request was answered by several big Marvel movie stars:
I’m already in touch with Josh and his family. Thanks!— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 13, 2018
Deadpool
Such a special man with a huge heart thank you @VancityReynolds josh loves you so much for brightening up his days. Everyone please let’s get more @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr @MarkRuffalo @MargotRobbie @TheRock pic.twitter.com/7FulT1Zh1P— BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 21, 2018
This is what Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds sent to Josh.
Wolverine
Massive thanks to @RealHughJackman for putting a smile on my brave sons face, what a legend pic.twitter.com/gEmxQ7OqVU— BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 15, 2018
The Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, also contributed a message to Josh.
Captain America
Ok guys now we need more messages of support for my hero please. @RobertDowneyJr @MargotRobbie @chrishemsworth @SamuelLJackson @TheSlyStallone @MarkRuffalo and anyone else you may have any contacts with please pic.twitter.com/UIPsPab9De— BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 20, 2018
As one of the most prolifically charitable Marvel stars, Chris Evans made sure to lend his support as well.
Star-Lord
Amazing beautiful man. Please support josh with more videos from celebrities please. @CharlizeAfrica @SamuelLJackson @RobertDowneyJr @MarkRuffalo @MargotRobbie @chrishemsworth @TheRock @JonahHill pic.twitter.com/Hpk8uvL9YR— BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 21, 2018
What a beautiful man bringing smiles to my dying son, you made his day. Thank you @prattprattpratt hope you got your video back from Joshy ?— BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 15, 2018
Chris Pratt keeps a running pace with Evans when it comes to big heartfelt moments of charity – so naturally he also had a video to share with Josh.
Spider-Man
Awesome stuff thank you so much @TomHolland1996 please everyone let’s get more to brighten josh’s days up please @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr @MarkRuffalo @MargotRobbie @TheSlyStallone @SamuelLJackson @DrakeBell @AnthonyHopkins @MarvelStudios @TheRock @JonahHill @amyschumer pic.twitter.com/apQ5IlfiYC— BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 21, 2018
Tom Holland has become the face of young Marvel fanboys and girls everywhere – and a class act charity giver in his own right. Having been just a fanboy himself so recently, Holland’s praise carries serious weight.
A True Hero
My hero, what an inspiration pic.twitter.com/QO7z1LbBY4— BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 31, 2018
Finally, meet Josh himself. We could all stand to learn a lesson in perseverance and courage from someone like this.
If you want to do something nice for Josh, head to Twitter and throw in some “@” tags to other Marvel Movie stars that you want to see contribute a video to Josh. It’s a rare time where social media interactions can actually help us do something good in the world. Don’t waste the opportunity.
Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.