Marvel Stars Send Messages to Young Super Fan Battling Cancer

Marvel movie stars continue to prove themselves real-life heroes, with the way that they are willing to step up and make dreams come true for young fans in serious need.

The latest example is the case of a young Australian Marvel fan named Josh, who was diagnosed with a terminal case of cancer and was given months to live. Josh’s family started a campaign to get some big Marvel movie stars to lend their encouragement and support to Josh – and like the heroes they are, many of the actors stepped up to answer the call!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out how one of Josh’s biggest wishes was made into a reality.

The Call

Here’s the original call-to-arms that Josh’s family put out:

PLEASE SHARE THE HELL OUT OF THIS!

He only has a couple of months to live, we need to make his wish come true before it’s too late ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/R3wPqahE8r — KrissieCosplay (@KrissieCosplay) August 12, 2018

Call Boost

Once the message went out, social media personalities with some influence tried to make sure the request got in front of the right people:

Please look @VancityReynolds

Hoping my tick shows up in your notifications

Make this kids last few memories x https://t.co/TuZSRiF5aS — Adam Brooks (@EssexPR) August 13, 2018



With enough boost, the request was answered by several big Marvel movie stars:

I’m already in touch with Josh and his family. Thanks! — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 13, 2018

Deadpool

Such a special man with a huge heart thank you @VancityReynolds josh loves you so much for brightening up his days. Everyone please let’s get more @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr @MarkRuffalo @MargotRobbie @TheRock pic.twitter.com/7FulT1Zh1P — BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 21, 2018



This is what Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds sent to Josh.

Wolverine

Massive thanks to @RealHughJackman for putting a smile on my brave sons face, what a legend pic.twitter.com/gEmxQ7OqVU — BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 15, 2018



The Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, also contributed a message to Josh.

Captain America

Ok guys now we need more messages of support for my hero please. @RobertDowneyJr @MargotRobbie @chrishemsworth @SamuelLJackson @TheSlyStallone @MarkRuffalo and anyone else you may have any contacts with please pic.twitter.com/UIPsPab9De — BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 20, 2018



As one of the most prolifically charitable Marvel stars, Chris Evans made sure to lend his support as well.

Star-Lord

What a beautiful man bringing smiles to my dying son, you made his day. Thank you @prattprattpratt hope you got your video back from Joshy ? — BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 15, 2018



Chris Pratt keeps a running pace with Evans when it comes to big heartfelt moments of charity – so naturally he also had a video to share with Josh.

Spider-Man

Tom Holland has become the face of young Marvel fanboys and girls everywhere – and a class act charity giver in his own right. Having been just a fanboy himself so recently, Holland’s praise carries serious weight.

A True Hero

My hero, what an inspiration pic.twitter.com/QO7z1LbBY4 — BraveheartJosh (@josh_braveheart) August 31, 2018



Finally, meet Josh himself. We could all stand to learn a lesson in perseverance and courage from someone like this.

If you want to do something nice for Josh, head to Twitter and throw in some “@” tags to other Marvel Movie stars that you want to see contribute a video to Josh. It’s a rare time where social media interactions can actually help us do something good in the world. Don’t waste the opportunity.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been delayed indefinitely.