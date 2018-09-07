Marvel

Marvel Stars Send Messages to Young Super Fan Battling Cancer

Marvel movie stars continue to prove themselves real-life heroes, with the way that they are willing to step up and make dreams come true for young fans in serious need.

The latest example is the case of a young Australian Marvel fan named Josh, who was diagnosed with a terminal case of cancer and was given months to live. Josh’s family started a campaign to get some big Marvel movie stars to lend their encouragement and support to Josh – and like the heroes they are, many of the actors stepped up to answer the call!

Check out how one of Josh’s biggest wishes was made into a reality.

The Call

Here’s the original call-to-arms that Josh’s family put out: 

Call Boost

Once the message went out, social media personalities with some influence tried to make sure the request got in front of the right people: 

With enough boost, the request was answered by several big Marvel movie stars: 

Deadpool

This is what Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds sent to Josh. 

 

 

Wolverine

The Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, also contributed a message to Josh. 

Captain America

As one of the most prolifically charitable Marvel stars, Chris Evans made sure to lend his support as well. 

Star-Lord

Chris Pratt keeps a running pace with Evans when it comes to big heartfelt moments of charity – so naturally he also had a video to share with Josh. 

Spider-Man

Tom Holland has become the face of young Marvel fanboys and girls everywhere – and a class act charity giver in his own right. Having been just a fanboy himself so recently, Holland’s praise carries serious weight. 

A True Hero

Finally, meet Josh himself. We could all stand to learn a lesson in perseverance and courage from someone like this. 

If you want to do something nice for Josh, head to Twitter and throw in some “@” tags to other Marvel Movie stars that you want to see contribute a video to Josh. It’s a rare time where social media interactions can actually help us do something good in the world. Don’t waste the opportunity. 

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been delayed indefinitely.

