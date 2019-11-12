Marvel Unveils Every Movie and Show Available on Disney+ at Launch

In a matter of hours, Disney+ will launch and bring thousands of hours of content to the masses. That includes a handful of movies from Marvel Studios and a dozen or so various animated and live-action television shows. To commemorate the launch, Marvel released a video Sunday to go over all of the Marvel content hitting the brand new streaming service when it launches on Tuesday. In total, eight movies and 24 series will be available on the service when it launches, including many classic animated shows. Check out the video above or keep scrolling to see the available Marvel properties on launch.
Movies
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 3
- Thor: The Dark World
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Ant-Man
- Captain Marvel
- Avengers: Endgame
Live-Action Series
- Marvel’s Hero Project: Disney+ Original unscripted series from Marvel New Media
- Agent Carter
- Agents of SHIELD
- Inhumans
Animated Series
- Spider-Woman
- Spider-Man (1981)
- Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends
- X-Men (1992)
- Fantastic Four
- Iron Man
- The Incredible Hulk
- Silver Surfer
- Spider-Man Unlimited
- Avengers: United They Stand
- X-Men: Evolution
- Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes
- Wolverine and the X-Men
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures
- Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
- Ultimate Spider-Man
- Avengers Assemble
- Hulk and the Agents of SMASH
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Spider-Man (2017)
Keep in mind this is simply the Day One availability on launch and many more additions — such as the remainder of the MCU movies — are expected at a later date. It also doesn’t include the new original shows currently in development from Marvel Studios, something studio head Kevin Feige suggests will be the future of the MCU.
“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Feige says of the upcoming series. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”
Disney+ launches November 12th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here. You can also get a free year of Disney+ through Verizon for a limited time.
What Marvel movie or show will be the first movie or show you watch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.