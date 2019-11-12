Marvel Unveils Every Movie and Show Available on Disney+ at Launch

In a matter of hours, Disney+ will launch and bring thousands of hours of content to the masses. That includes a handful of movies from Marvel Studios and a dozen or so various animated and live-action television shows. To commemorate the launch, Marvel released a video Sunday to go over all of the Marvel content hitting the brand new streaming service when it launches on Tuesday. In total, eight movies and 24 series will be available on the service when it launches, including many classic animated shows. Check out the video above or keep scrolling to see the available Marvel properties on launch.

Movies

Iron Man

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Live-Action Series

Marvel’s Hero Project: Disney+ Original unscripted series from Marvel New Media

Agent Carter

Agents of SHIELD

Inhumans

Animated Series

Spider-Woman

Spider-Man (1981)

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends

X-Men (1992)

Fantastic Four

Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk

Silver Surfer

Spider-Man Unlimited

Avengers: United They Stand

X-Men: Evolution

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes

Wolverine and the X-Men

Iron Man: Armored Adventures

Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Ultimate Spider-Man

Avengers Assemble

Hulk and the Agents of SMASH

Guardians of the Galaxy

Spider-Man (2017)

Keep in mind this is simply the Day One availability on launch and many more additions — such as the remainder of the MCU movies — are expected at a later date. It also doesn’t include the new original shows currently in development from Marvel Studios, something studio head Kevin Feige suggests will be the future of the MCU.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Feige says of the upcoming series. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”

