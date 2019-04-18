Netflix Promoting Canceled Marvel Shows for an Emmy

Netflix earned quite a bit of flack amongst comic book fans last fall when it began to cancel the entirety of its Marvel Cinematic Universe-set shows. While quite a lot of fans are still mourning the untimely end of Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher, it looks like Netflix is acknowledging the shows in a whole new way.

The streaming platform recently debuted their “For Your Consideration” page for the 2019 Emmy Awards, which includes a pretty long list of original programming that they are campaigning to get nominated. As fans who check the website will surely notice, the potential nominees for Outstanding Drama Series include Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher.

Granted, Netflix technically has every right to submit these shows for consideration, as the newest seasons all fell between the eligibility period of June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019. But for fans of the Marvel shows – and of some of the other now-cancelled shows that Netflix features on the page – it probably comes across as a bit of salt in the proverbial wound.

“There were some things, some tell tale signs, that were not quite feeling right for me,” Luke Cage star Mike Colter told ComicBook.com of the show’s cancellation. “Although we had an internal pick up, amongst a certain amount of people who were close to the project, and we were moving forward with the writing and writing the group writers room, et cetera. There was a lot of stalling. There was a lot of things that didn’t feel quite right. Then, deadlines. One deadline would come and it would go. Another deadline would come, it would go.

“There were some things that started to feel a little odd,” Colter admitted. “So, when it happened, I was like, ‘Eh.’ It wasn’t that much of a shock. But yeah, still shock.”

While the possibility of revivals on Disney+ and Hulu has already been speculated about, it will realistically be a while before we see any of The Defenders return to television again.

“There is this very real contract with Netflix,” Daredevil‘s Amy Rutberg said in an interview late last year. “I had heard 18 months, maybe it’s 2 years. I suppose it’s possible that Marvel could buy them out, but I have not heard so much as a whisper.”

The third season of Jessica Jones will debut sometime later this year on Netflix.