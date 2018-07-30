Netflix VP on Possibility of New Marvel Series

Ever since the premiere of Daredevil on Netflix, the streaming giant and Marvel Television have had a fruitful partnership carving out a corner for the Defenders. And that corner may continue to grow in the future.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, Netflix VP Cindy Holland spoke about the possibility of creating yet another series for Marvel, teasing that there’s always a possibility.

“There’s always an ongoing discussion as to whether we will spin off additional characters,” Holland said.

Marvel Television and Netflix built up the world of The Defenders after their unprecedented deal called for five separate series from four individual characters that would eventually lead to a team-up show.

Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist all coalesced in a final battle against the Hand and their machinations to destroy New York City in order to secure some ancient dragon bones that extends people’s lifespans when consumed (yes, really).

But the second season of Daredevil also added new characters to the mix and set up the further adventures of Frank Castle in The Punisher. That series is getting a second season coming soon, following the third season of Daredevil.

Given how rapidly Netflix is expanding their shows, there could be room for more to hit soon. But each series does have their own identity, allowing it space to carve out its own niche in the superhero genre. Perhaps that could be built upon as Marvel sets up two separate teams of heroes, from the Daughters of the Dragon to the Heroes for Hire.

A team-up series between already established heroes would probably a better fit for fans, especially given that there aren’t any plans to follow up Defenders with a second season at this time. And unless Netflix and Marvel shock fans and go all out with a Blade, Moon Knight, or Ghost Rider series, this option seems like the most plausible.

Most of the Marvel series have been born out of events that have already taken place on the screen, and there have only been the most tenuous of “supernatural” ties explored on the streaming service.

But while Freeform and Hulu have the teen market, ABC has the adventurous series, Netflix has reveled in being the grim-and-gritty superhero destination. We’ll see if they follow that up in a new series after their current slate of shows finally debut on the streaming platform.

Iron Fist will drop on September 7th, with new seasons of Daredevil and The Punisher to follow.