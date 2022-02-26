Marvel’s Strange New Avengers Team Includes Moon Knight and Ghost Rider

There’s a new group of Avengers in the Marvel lore, and the team is probably the wildest combination of characters you’ve ever seen. Getting an introduction in the multiversal Avengers Forever from Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder, the latest iteration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes includes Earth-616’s Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider. Now displaced on a post-apocalyptic world, Reyes is joined by multiversal versions of Deathlok, Ant-Man, Vision, “Infinity” Thing, a Bloodshot-like Wonder Man, and Moon Knight—real name Mariama Spector.

Much like his extended run on Thor, Aaron told us last year Avengers Forever is an integral part of the overall Avengers story he’s been telling for nearly half a decade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I know where it’s all headed and know how many issues I’ve got. I know that I’ve said a couple things now,” Aaron said at the time. “I’ve looked at this as not just, “Okay, I’m going to wrap up stuff I’ve been playing with in Avengers for now 50 issues,” but these two books, in a lot of different ways, pull together threads from so many things I’ve been writing over the course of the last, what now, I think 16 years total at Marvel and about, I don’t know, 12, 13 probably as an exclusive writer.”

Keep scrolling to see a preview of Avengers Forever #3, due out this coming week!

Cover

Recap

Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

*****

Avengers Forever #3 is due out on March 2nd.