Marvel Reveals New Look for Carnage

The Marvel Universe today took its next step towards Absolute Carnage. The upcoming event centered on the Spider-Man and Venom villain sees Carnage attempting to kill everyone who has ever worn a symbiote. He now has a cult working for him to help him carry out that mission. He also has a new look, and that new look foreshadows bad things to come for Venom, Spider-Man, and almost every other hero and innocent in the Marvel Universe. This article includes SPOILERS for Web of Venom: Cult of Carnage #1 by writer Frank Tieri, artist Danilo S. Beyruth, and color artist Andres Moss, which is on sale now.

Months ago, Cletus Kasady died in the climax of the Venomized event. Kasady’s corpse was stolen by an apocalypse led by the symbiote Scorn. Scorn has been corrupted by Knull, the god of the symbiotes that the cult now worships.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scorn’s cult also stole a sample of the Grendel symbiote, the symbiote dragon that Knull controlled on Earth. Scorn tried to use the Grendel symbiote to turn Kasady into a new host for Knull. Kasady fought against it and killed Scorn. Scorn had once been host to Carnage and Kasady used the leftover “codex” — a kind of genetic memory —- of the symbiote, combined them with the Grendel symbiote, and created a new Carnage symbiote.

Carnage has decided, of his own volition, to help free Knull from his prison within the symbiote homeworld. To do so, Carnage conquered the community that exists underneath the city of San Francisco, the same community Venom once protected and infected its inhabits with symbiotic brain slugs, putting them under his control. Now they plan to hunt down and claim the codexes left over in any previous symbiote host.

Web of Venom: Cult of Carnage offers a look at Carnage with some outward physical signs of Knulll’s influence. Take a look below.

The battle for the symbiote codexes takes place in Absolute Carnage this summer. What do you think of Carnage’s new look? Let us know in the comments. Web of Venom: Cult of Carnage is on sale now.

Web of Carnage: Cult of Carnage #1

FEB190858

(W) Frank Tieri (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) Joshua Cassara

• A new terror has risen on the fringes of the Marvel Universe, stirring in the depths of space.

• But evil is also rising on Earth, claiming one victim at a time in the name of the killer called CARNAGE!

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 10, 2019

SRP: $4.99