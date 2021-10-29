Marvel Teases New Iron Fist Mystery

Marvel said the Iron Fist would be “no more” this week and now they’re teasing another character taking up the mantle. The image of Danny Rand walking away from his costume in a trash can was all over social media yesterday. (A cheeky nod to Amazing Spider-Man #50’s cover by John Romita.) February 2022 will bring a new version of Iron Fist, the only question now is who that person will be. A lot of people have their guesses, but nothing is certain at this point. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are also getting in on the speculation because retooling like this can sometimes tip off larger plans for characters on the big screen. We all remember the Netflix Defenders characters getting their moment in the sun. It would seem as though their adventures won’t directly continue in the MCU. But, there could be larger plans at play here.

Iron Fist’s latest adventures in Heart of the Dragon have been setting this up for a second now. Larry Hama and David Wachter saw Danny lose the Iron Fist. Okoye of the Dora Milaje inherited the power and was trying to give it back, but the hero wouldn’t accept the transfer. Instead, she had the Iron Fist revert to an egg form. The dragon, Gork the Undying sits waiting for a new host as Danny Rand will try to navigate life without powers. (Much like Spider-Man did when he made a similar decision.)

Who is the new Iron Fist? The dragon awakes February 2022. pic.twitter.com/sWaic84nul — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 29, 2021

However, everything will not just stay in stasis until he takes the mantle back up. Careful readers saw that there is some sort of demonic hand inching towards the discarded costume in that alleyway. If that weren’t enough danger for the former Iron Fist, there was also some manner of demon looking on from a window across the street. So, things will be anything but quiet for Rand as he tries to sort his life and purpose out.

It is interesting to note that February is serving as a bit of a rebirth moment for a lot of different heroes in the Marvel Universe. That month will also see the debut of a new Ghost Rider series focusing on Johnny Blaze that seems to be taking him back to more Earth-based adventures. There’s also a bit of a Spider-problem as the Savage Spider-Man kicks off in the near future as well. So, there will probably be a new Iron Fist standing alongside these other heroes in February.

