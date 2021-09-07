Marvel Reveals More Captain America, Spider-Man NFTs

Marvel Comics and VeVe Digital Collectibles released more Captain America and Spider-Man NFTs to celebrate the comics publisher's anniversary. These releases close out a month-long "Marvel month" on the VeVe platform that started with Marvel's first-ever NFTs, focusing on Spider-Man. They followed that up with NFTs featuring Captain America characters. Thes final offerings of the month are a bit of both, offering a Marve 1st Captain America digital statue celebrating Cap's 80th anniversary and a fully readable NFT of Amazing Spider-Man #1. The NFTs have common, uncommon, rare, ultra-rare, and secret rare variations. You can take a look at what these NFTs look like below.

The Marvel 1st Captain America NFT shows Cap as he appeared in his debut comic in 1941. Here's the rarity listing:

COMMON – Captain America – The First Avenger

UNCOMMON – Captain America – Charging into Battle

RARE – Captain America – The Punch

ULTRA-RARE – Captain America – Animated

SECRET-RARE – Captain America – Ultimate Animated

The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Collectors can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs, as well as trade and display their collections.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) recently became a popular trend. Their embrace by corporations remains controversial. NFTs are digital certificates of authenticity that prove the copy of an image they're attached to is the creator-sold authentic "original." Many critics note that NFTs pose a threat to the environment. NFTs and the cryptocurrencies that use the same technology draw considerable power to their servers to run the recurring programs that verify the "proof-of-work" needed to determine each work's uniqueness.

What do you think of these Marvel Comics NFTs featuring Captain America and Spider-Man? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. The Marvel 1st Captain America digital statue and the Amazing Spider-Man #1 digital comic NFts are both available on the VeVe Digital Collectibles App.