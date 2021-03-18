Pringles Releases Exclusive "Flavor" for NFT Exchange

✖

Pringles is getting in on the NFT trend. On Wednesday, Pringles released a new, limited-edition, never-before tasted "flavor" called CryptoCrisp but this isn't something you'll be able to actually taste. CryptoCrisp is a virtual flavor that exists exclusively online in the form of an NFT. The "flavor" is a limited-edition run of a single piece of digital artwork with only 50 in existence.

The art is a one-of-a-kind design by artist Vasya Kolotusha and depicts the "CryptoCrisp Flavored Pringles" can and is available only on Rarible.

"CryptoCrisp. Introducing the newest flavor from Pringles: CryptoCrisp, the first virtual NFT flavor. Can you taste it? No. Can you enjoy it? Yes. Only 50 to go around. Created by Vasya Kolotusha," the description on Rarible reads.

According to Pringles, all proceeds from sales of this limited edition go directly to the artist and has a starting price of 0.0013ETH ($2.00), the average price for a Pringles can in store. You can check out Pringles' tweet about this unique launch below.

Okay, internet. All CryptoCrisp #NFT flavors have sold for the price of a regular Pringles can. But just because someone else owns it, doesn’t mean you can’t try to buy it from them on @rarible...👀 pic.twitter.com/pR6hhh5Sf6 — Pringles (@Pringles) March 18, 2021

For those who still aren't quite sure what an NFT is, the abbreviation stands for "non-fungible token" and, with the rising popularity of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, NFTs make it possible to buy and sell digital items -- think digital art, video game items, music, etc. NFT purchases and sales are growing in popularity, though there are also drawing some criticism due to concerns about carbon emissions and their impact on the environment in terms of the energy associated with blockchain transactions.

Pringles is also not the first food company to get in on the NFT game. Last week, Taco Bell joined the trend with the release of five different digital art designs in celebration of the return of Taco Bell potatoes. Five copies of each design were available and sold out within half an hour of release.

What do you think of Pringles' new "CryptoCrisp" virtual flavor? Let us know in the comments.