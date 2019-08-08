Marvel Gives SPOILER a Carnage Symbiote

Marvel fans finally got to read the first issue of Absolute Carnage, and it definitely hit the ground running. The new issue featured a number of standout moments, but one of the biggest came towards the end, making things even worse for Eddie Brock, his son, and the Marvel Universe as a whole, and is really the last thing Spider-Man or the rest of the heroes needed. Big time spoilers incoming for Absolute Carnage #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

During the issue Venom (who has now re-bonded with his symbiote) teams up with Spider-Man to go break out Norman Osborn, solely for the purpose of keeping Carnage from extracting the piece of symbiote within him, making him even more powerful in the process. They manage to get in and get to Osborn before Carnage, but unfortunately, they don’t have very long to do anything about it before Carnage and his growing army come calling.

They manage to get inside Osborn’s cell and hold off Carnage’s army for a while, but they are unable to push through the walls to get out the other side, and eventually, they are overwhelmed by Carnage and his forces. At this point, you would think that Carnage would just kill him and extract his piece of the symbiote, but that’s not what happens.

Instead, he powers him up with a symbiote of his own, and now Osborn is a full-on Carnage powerhouse, turning things from bad to worse.

Absolute Carnage #1 is written by Donny Cates and drawn by Ryan Stegman, and you can check out the official description below.

“After turning Venom’s world upside down a year ago, DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN are about to put the Sinister Symbiote through hell again, only this time CARNAGE has come calling, and everyone who’s ever worn a symbiote is dead in his sights! He’s skirted the periphery of the Marvel Universe for months, but Cletus Kasady at last stands poised to make his grand return to New York in a blistering triple-sized story…and he wants to paint the town red!”

Absolute Carnage #1 is in comic stores now.

